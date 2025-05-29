A Southwest Airlines plane remains parked at a gate while bags are loaded at the Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

As of May 28, Southwest Airlines’ new charger policy is in effect.

The change comes after multiple safety incidents and dozens of recalls involving overheating or exploding chargers, according to Travel and Leisure.

The updated policy is part of the airline’s broader effort to enhance passenger safety and marks another significant change in its onboard procedures.

The new policy is the first of its kind in the U.S., per Business Traveler.

What does the policy change entail?

The new Southwest regulation requires customers to keep their portable battery chargers visible and outside of bags or storage compartments when actively being used.

“When a portable charger/power bank is used during a flight, it must be out of any baggage and remain in plain sight,” Southwest Airlines said, according to Travel and Leisure.

With battery packs becoming a popular travel accessory among travelers wanting to keep their devices at a full charge, Southwest aims to reduce the risk of fire and hazardous events, per USA Today.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were a total of 22 lithium battery-related incidents in the U.S. from January 1 to May 23 this year.

Research from UL Standards & Engagement shows that portable chargers were the cause of 19% of onboard fires in 2024, according to Business Traveler.

“Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted,” Laura Swift, a Southwest spokesperson, told USA Today. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees.”

TSA regulations do not currently allow portable chargers and e-cigarettes with lithium-ion batteries to be checked in luggage.