As various students put on their caps and gowns, graduation is a time for excitement and celebration — while also facing everything that comes after.

Luckily, for this year’s graduating class, there are a ton of great movies that explore graduation and beyond.

So if you’re looking for some movies to help you celebrate graduating, here are 11 movies to consider.

11 movies about graduation

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ (2008)

Rating: G

Streaming: Disney+

During senior year, Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and the gang begin to feel the fears and struggles of life after high school.

Emotions begin to rise and relationships get tested as these Wildcats grapple with deciding what they will do after high school while also putting on one last spring musical.

‘College Road Trip’ (2008)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

When the overachieving high school senior, Melanie (Raven-Symoné), decides she wants to go to a college that’s hundreds of miles away from home, her overprotective cop father, James (Martin Lawrence), isn’t super thrilled.

Armed with a plan to convince Melanie to go to a college that is close to home, James takes her on a roadtrip like nothing they ever imagined.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2′ (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Peacock and Disney+

From almost missing his own graduation to saving New York City from another villain, the conflict between the ordinary life of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) and the exciting responsibilities of Spider-Man are on full display in this second installment of “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Peter is about to face his biggest challenge yet and Spider-Man is the only one who can save his fellow New Yorkers from the new threat. But, just as before, it will all come with a price.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: YouTube TV

This second installment of the hit musical, “Mamma Mia,” takes viewers on the adventures of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she prepares for the grand opening of Hotel Bella Donna after her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), passes.

Meanwhile, you are also taken back in time to see a young Donna (Lily James) and her journey to the secluded island she calls home, including her exciting college graduation where she gives a speech along with a performance with her Dynamos, Rosie and Tanya (Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn).

‘Legally Blonde’ (2001)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

From her hot pink heels to her perfect blonde hair, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is not your average Harvard Law student. But after following her ex-boyfriend to law school she’s determined to prove that she isn’t just looks.

After countless hours studying and helping in an actual courtroom, Elle makes it to graduation and is even asked to give a speech for the graduating class.

‘Say Anything’ (1989)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

It’s graduation day in 1988 and Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack), an underachieving aspiring kickboxer, is set on asking out the beautiful class valedictorian, Diane Court (Ione Skye), who doesn’t even really know who he is, according to IMDb.

But when a graduation party leads to Diane falling for Lloyd, the couple is faced with pressures that would keep them from staying together, including Diane’s scholarship to study in England and her overprotective father (John Mahoney).

‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ (2010)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

With danger looming and graduation approaching, Bella (Kristen Stewart) is faced with making an important decision between the vampire she loves, Edward (Robert Pattinson), and her werewolf friend, Jacob (Taylor Lautner).

While the graduating class of the saga gets only a short moment on screen, Jessica (Anna Kendrick) gives an epic speech about how it’s alright to not know what you’re wanting to do after high school and it’s a great time to make mistakes and change your plan.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

Rating: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a high school senior who just wants to skip a day of school — and he knows just how to pull it off.

After roping in his friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), the three spend the day visiting in the city of Chicago, according to IMDb.

But while the three of them play hooky, the Dean of Students, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), isn’t convinced that Ferris is just out sick and is determined to catch him in the act.

‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ (2003)

Rating: PG

Streaming: Disney+

After middle-school graduation, Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) and her fellow students Kate (Ashlie Brillault) and Ethan (Clayton Snyder) — plus her best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg) — head off to a class trip in Rome, Italy.

But when Lizzie gets mistaken for an Italian teen-pop star, the supposedly normal trip to Europe turns into a teenage dream come true as she steps into the spotlight.

‘An Extremely Goofy Movie’ (2000)

Rating: G

Streaming: Disney+

Max (Jason Marsden) has finally graduated high school. He’s heading off to college with his friends and finally getting away from his embarrassing father. With his sights set on being a top contender at the X-Games, everything seems to be going just his way.

However, when Goofy (Bill Farmer) loses his job and learns he needs a college degree to get another one, Max is mortified when Goofy joins him on campus, putting the father and son relationship to the test.

‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004)

Rating: PG

Streaming: YouTube TV

Finally in her senior year, Sam Montgomery (Hilary Duff) couldn’t be more excited for college and being free from her stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) and stepsisters (Madeline Zima and Andrea Avery Ray).

Additionally, Sam is also excited when she has the chance to meet her Internet “mystery man” at the school’s Halloween dance. But will he recognize her without the mask?