Peter preaches to a crowd in a scene from The Chosen season 5.

The first episode of “The Chosen” Season 5 is streaming live on YouTube for free this weekend.

On Sunday, June 8 at 6 p.m. MDT, “Chosen” fans can watch the first episode of Season 5 alongside creator Dallas Jenkins, members of “The Chosen” cast and fans, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

The episode will be broadcast live from a surprise, “secret” location. The special stream comes a week before Season 5, Part 1 releases on Prime Video.

“This might not be your only chance to watch an episode of Season 5 before it’s on Prime Video. But you’ll have to join the Watch Party to find out more,” said “The Chosen” team in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

The statement added, “Once the livestream airs, the episode will only be available in the recording for 72 hours, so don’t miss your chance to see it early.”

Also during the livestream, news about “The Chosen” Season 6 will be announced, as well as international release dates for Season 5, per the press release.

“Dallas (Jenkins) thinks this is going to be our biggest livestream of the year, so we want you there,” it says.

In mid-February, Dallas Jenkins, writer-director of “The Chosen,”announced a wide-ranging deal between his 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

The partnership with Amazon MGM Studios will aid in expanding the series’ audience and bring “legitimacy to the show,” Jenkins said while announcing the news via livestream.

The theatrical release of the fifth season of “The Chosen” grossed more than $42.4 million in domestic ticket sales, boosting the franchise past $100 million at the box office, as the Deseret News previously reported.

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

As when it debuted in theaters, Season 5 will be released on Prime Video in three parts over the span of three weeks, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Below are the official streaming release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States.

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: June 15

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: June 22

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: June 29

The fifth season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America in July.

When will Season 5 release on ‘The Chosen’ app?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be available to stream for free on “The Chosen” app 90 days after Part 3 debuts on Prime Video on June 29.

The 90-day window of Prime Video exclusivity is part of the agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

Episodes of Season 5 will release on “The Chosen” app over the course of three weeks, following the same release pattern as the theatrical and Prime Video releases.

Watch: Trailer for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5