Extras act in the background on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025.

The sixth and seventh seasons of “The Chosen” now have partial theatrical release dates.

The Season 6 finale will be theatrically released on March 12, 2027 and Season 7 will premiere in theaters on March 31, 2028, per a press announcement from 5&2 Studios shared with the Deseret News.

“In a first-of-its-kind arrangement, Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios will release the Season 6 finale of the global phenomenon, The Chosen, as a feature film portraying the crucifixion of Jesus, exclusively in theaters.”

The statement continued, “Additionally, Season 7 will kick off with a feature film depicting the resurrection of Jesus, exclusively in theaters.”

Both the Season 6 finale and the Season 7 premiere “are being produced as standalone films designed for the big screen experience.”

Releases dates for episodes leading up to the Season 6 finale have not been revealed, but will likely come out during late 2026, Jenkins said during a livestream in April.

“Season 6 will come,” Jenkins said. “We will tell you the dates when we know them.”

The sixth season will be available to stream on Prime Video prior to the theatrical release of the finale, and the seventh season will launch on Prime Video following the debut of the premiere.

The sixth season of the biblical drama will be “probably a little longer than normal” in terms of episode count, Jenkins revealed during the April livestream. All previous five seasons of the series have eight episodes.

It will also have a unique theatrical release schedule, he said. The first six episodes will likely come out in theaters in late 2026 followed by an extended break before the final episodes are released in what Jenkins said will be a “global theatrical event.”

Why Season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ is taking longer

“The Chosen” has grown into a greater global phenomenon with every season.

Maintaining the rapid release pace of previous seasons while reaching a vastly larger audience has become difficult for “The Chosen” crew — so the sixth season will take a little longer to complete and get in front of audiences.

“Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we‘ve ever done, by far,” Jenkins said during an April livestream. “That, of course, then pushes the post production process as well.”

He continued, “Please be grateful for the fact that we try to get it to you as soon as possible.”

Jenkins also wants to provide a much-needed break for crew and believes slowing down the production process with improve the show’s quality and decrease room for error.

“The team that works on this is extraordinarily stretched thin, and so it’s just a very, very difficult process... They’ve been begging me to give a little bit more of a cushion. And so we‘re going to definitely be doing that for future seasons,” Jenkins said.

During the period between Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Chosen,” there will still be a steady stream of content from 5&2 Studios.

Fans can anticipate special events like Chosen Con as well as “The Chosen Adventures,” “The Chosen In The Wild with Bear Grylls” and other spin off series.