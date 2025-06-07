Dr. Bonnie Feola shows Mila and Arianna Gill some lettuce from her garden at her home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Feola works with kids and parents on learning about eating healthy and how to prepare food.

Summer break is here, and keeping kids entertained at home can be a challenge. But fun doesn’t have to be expensive or over-the-top.

With a little creativity, your backyard, living room or neighborhood park can become the ultimate summer playground.

The best thing about a summer of creative fun is the memories that last a lifetime for the whole family.

Easy and exciting activities that will keep young minds active and happy

Grow fresh herbs at home

Let kids help plant, water and harvest herbs like basil, mint or parsley. It’s a hands-on way to teach responsibility and enjoy fresh flavors in the kitchen all summer long.

Make fairy houses in the yard

Kids can make fairy houses using natural materials like sticks, leaves and rocks. Encourage kids to get creative in the backyard garden or yard.

It’s a whimsical way to spark imagination and results in hours of enjoyment and outdoor play.

Find a free concert near you

Enjoy live music at venues like the Gallivan Center, Brigham Young Historic Park, Sundance, Snow Basin and Liberty Park. Many events are family-friendly and offer a variety of genres.

Make homemade ice cream

Make homemade ice cream and get creative with flavors. Let kids mix in candy, fruit or chopped chocolate bars to invent their own combinations.

It’s a fun and tasty way to cool off and experiment with creative ideas in the kitchen.

See a matinee

Catching an afternoon movie in a cool theater is a relaxing break for kids and parents alike.

Interview an older relative

Interview an older relative or neighbors to learn about family history and past generations. Kids can ask questions, record stories and create a mini biography.

It’s a great way for kids to learn and bond with older generations.

Collect rocks and paint them

Collect and paint rocks for a creative keepsake. Gather stones during beach days or camping trips to make the activity more special.

Kids can get their creative juices flowing while also remembering special moments from their summer adventures.

Bake cookies for an older neighbor

Bake cookies for an older neighbor to share kindness and build community. Kids can help with mixing and decorating, then deliver the treats with a friendly visit or note.

This is a great way to teach kids the importance of generosity and how serving others can brighten someone’s day.

Find a pen pal

Exchange letters or postcards with someone from a different city or country. This is a great way for kids to develop communication and writing skills while school is on hold.

Create and bake your own pizzas

Kids can choose their favorite toppings and customize each pizza. It’s a fun way to get creative in the kitchen and a great opportunity to teach them about healthy, natural dietary choices.

They can even use their own herbs from their herb garden.

Visit a local splash pad

Splash pads are a fun and refreshing way to beat the heat. Kids can run through sprays and fountains, while parents can cool off too. Many parks offer free access.

Conan Williams, 3, of Salt Lake City, plays on the splash pad at Millcreek Common as temperatures rose to the low 90s in Salt Lake County on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Tie dye socks and T-shirts

Get crafty with tie dye! Kids can experiment with patterns and colors to make one-of-a-kind designs they can wear all summer long. It’s fun and messy — every kid’s two favorite things.

Water balloon piñata

Try a water balloon piñata for a refreshing, summer twist on a classic game.

Hang filled balloons from tree branches and let kids take turns popping them with a stick.

Spend the day at the local library

Spend the day at the local library for a cool and quiet place on a day you need to escape the heat.

With books, games and summer reading programs, the library can entertain and educate kids for hours.

It’s a free change of scenery and full of literary adventures.

Have a chef day

Let your kids take a turn at being the house chef and take charge in the kitchen. Have them pick a recipe, help with the grocery list and shopping, cook the meal and assist with cleaning up.

It’s a fun way for them to learn life skills and enjoy quality time together, and be proud of a big accomplishment.

At home read-a-thon

Build a blanket fort, gather snacks and stack up plenty of books.

This is the perfect way to encourage a love of reading, keep their brains active and have a little peace and quiet at home.