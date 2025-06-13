This image, released by Universal Pictures, shows Mason Thames, as Hiccup, riding Night Fury dragon Toothless in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon."

Early reactions by critics to the new live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” have poured in with high favor of the movie.

Critics are pleased with the visuals, with many noting how accurately the actors portrayed the animated characters.

With some mixed opinions, overall, critics seem to think the live-action remake is worthy of the risk.

The new 2025 adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” was directed by Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the original with Chris Sanders.

According to The Independent, DeBlois isn’t fully on board with the new animated-to-live-action-remake trend. But when he heard the “How to Train Your Dragon” remake was already confirmed, he agreed to direct the remake and “try to do it right,” reported the article.

The movie stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. The live-action movie about vikings and dragons is almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original — with a few minor additions.

This image, released by Universal Pictures, shows Mason Thames, right, and Nico Parker in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon." | Universal Pictures via the Associated Press

What critics think about live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’