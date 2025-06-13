The disciples hear upsetting words from Jesus in the Upper Room during a scene from "The Chosen" Season 5.

The third episode of “The Chosen” Season 5 will stream live on YouTube for free next week.

Following the debut of “The Chosen” Season 5 premiere on Prime Video on Sunday, June 15, episode three will air live on YouTube on Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. MDT, Jenkins announced during a recent livestream.

“Chosen” fans can enjoy the episode alongside creator Dallas Jenkins, followed by a Q&A about Season 5 and more behind-the-scenes footage of Season 6 filming in Italy.

“One more thing that’s really cool about this livestream: it’s literally the global premiere,” shared “The Chosen” team. “In many countries, only Episodes 1-2 went to theaters, so this’ll be the first chance for many of you to see it. It’s going to be something pretty special for you, our Chosen team, and thousands of people from around the world to watch it together for the first time.”

In mid-February, Dallas Jenkins, writer-director of “The Chosen,”announced a wide-ranging deal between his 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

The partnership with Amazon MGM Studios will aid in expanding the series’ audience and bring “legitimacy to the show,” Jenkins said while announcing the news via livestream.

“Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level,” Jenkins said in a statement at the time, per Variety. “This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with ‘The Chosen’'s loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

In March and April, the theatrical release of the fifth season of “The Chosen” grossed more than $42.4 million in domestic ticket sales, boosting the franchise past $100 million at the box office, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Following the box office success of “The Chosen: The Last Supper — Part 1," creator Dallas Jenkins thanked fans for continued support of the series.

“If you’re one of the faces we saw in theaters this weekend: thank you. Your support sends a huge message to media and makes it easier for storytellers like us to share impactful stories. It also generates more interest and eyeballs,” Jenkins said in a statement shared with the Deseret News.

Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” poses on the set of "The Chosen" in Goshen, Utah County, on Tuesday, May 14, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“And more important, I just hope the episodes are impacting you.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

The first two episodes of “The Chosen” Season 5 debut on Prime Video this weekend on Sunday, June 15.

As when it debuted in theaters, Season 5 will be released on Prime Video in three parts over the span of three weeks, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Below are the official streaming release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States.

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: June 15

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: June 22

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: June 29

The fifth season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, UK, and Latin America in July.

When will Season 5 release on ‘The Chosen’ app?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be available to stream for free on “The Chosen” app 90 days after Part 3 debuts on Prime Video on June 29.

The 90-day window of Prime Video exclusivity is part of the agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

“Season 5 will only be available on Prime for a period of time, eventually, like always, and as I’ve always promised, this show will be free and easy to watch in ‘The Chosen’ app, and that will be coming in September,” Jenkins said during a recent livestream.

Episodes of Season 5 will release on “The Chosen” app over the course of three weeks, following the same release pattern as the theatrical and Prime Video releases.