If you’re looking to break up your Fourth of July celebrations with a trip to the theater, you’re in for some explosive entertainment.

With Universal’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth” coming out just days before the holiday, Deadline reported that the reboot is expected to make $115 million to $135 million over the course of its five-day opening.

But if you’re not looking to encounter dinosaurs on the Fourth of July, there’s plenty of other places to go and adventures to experiences at the theaters. From the racetrack to outer space, here are movies that will be in theaters on the Fourth of July.

Movies in theaters on July Fourth

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Rating: PG-13

Release date: July 2

Making a historic medical breakthrough sounds great until the main ingredient needed for the breakthrough is the DNA of the three biggest and baddest dinosaurs in the sea, air and on land.

Five years after the events in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Nora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) is hired to lead a top-secret mission with Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) that will take paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and pharmacy representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) to the island that is home to the research facility for the original Jurassic Park.

But with dangerous dinosaurs at every turn, will they be able to make it off the island alive and with the DNA they were looking for?

‘F1′

Rating: PG-13

Release date: June 27

Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was once considered Formula One’s most promising driver but when an accident nearly ended his career, he was deemed “the greatest there never was” and believed his racing days to be over.

However, when his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) convinces him to join a struggling Formula One team, Sonny is faced with driving alongside a hotshot rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), who’s determined to do things his own way, and facing his past on the road to redemption.

‘Elio’

Rating: PG

Release date: June 20

Meet Elio (Yonas Kibreab), a young space fanatic with a very active imagination who believes that the only place he will ever feel like he belongs is with aliens. So when he’s beamed up and taken to the Communiverse — an organization made up of representative from various planets across the galaxy — he couldn’t be more excited.

However, mistaken as the leader of Earth, Elio must form bonds with alien lifeforms and navigate an intergalactic crisis, all while also discovering who he is and where he is meant to be.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Rating: PG

Release date: June 13

In this live-action adaptation, despite being the son of the chief, Hiccup (Mason Thames) is a misfit on the Viking isle of Berk who struggles to prove himself to his village and his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). So when he shoots down the rarest and most mysterious dragon, a Night Fury, he believes his moment to become a true Viking has come.

However, when Hiccup finds the wounded dragon in the woods he does something no Viking has ever done before — he releases it. It’s then that he begins to learn that there is more to these creatures than meets the eye and after creating an unshakable bond with the Night Fury he names Toothless, he’s determined to show the rest of Berk what the dragons are capable of.

‘Lilo and Stitch’

Rating: PG

Release date: May 23

In Disney’s most recent live-action adaptation, Lilo (Maia Kealoha) is a lonely Hawaiian girl wishing for a friend and Stitch (Chris Sanders) is a runaway alien experiment programed for destruction.

When Lilo finds Stitch at a dog shelter, the alien uses her as a way to avoid those who are trying to capture him. But as Lilo and her older sister Nani (Sydney Agudong) show Stitch the spirit of ohana, he begins to change his ways and becomes a part of fixing the broken family.