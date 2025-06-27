The final three episodes of “The Chosen: The Last Supper” premiere exclusively on Prime Video this weekend.

Episodes 6, 7 and 8 in the fifth season of the biblical drama will be available to watch on the streaming platform beginning Sunday, June 29.

The fifth season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, sub-Saharan Africa, the U.K. and Latin America in July.

In the U.S., the first five episodes of Season 5 are already available to stream via Prime Video and have earned the series a No. 1 position on the streaming platform, per Crosswalk.

This is the first time a season of “The Chosen” has been released exclusively on any streaming platform.

In February, Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen,” announced a wide-ranging deal between his 5&2 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

The partnership with Amazon MGM Studios will aid in expanding the series’ audience and bring “legitimacy to the show,” Jenkins said while announcing the news via livestream.

“Amazon MGM Studios is the perfect partner to take this already highly sought-after property to the next level,” Jenkins said in a statement at the time, per Variety. “This wide-ranging, multi-territory deal presents a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with ‘The Chosen’'s loyal fanbase while drawing in new viewers around the world.”

In March and April, “The Chosen” had a groundbreaking theatrical release. The fifth season of the series raked in more than $42.4 million in domestic ticket sales, boosting the franchise past $100 million at the box office, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Will Season 5 be free on ‘The Chosen’ app?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be available to stream for free in “The Chosen” app beginning in September — 90 days after the final episode of the season releases on Prime Video.

The 90-day window of Prime Video exclusivity is part of the agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios.

During a June livestream, Jenkins said that, “in order for us to be able to give this show (for) free around the world ... Season 5 will only be available (exclusively) on Prime for a period of time.”

“In order to keep it free, like I’ve promised, that requires some sacrifices on our part,” he said, adding, “And because we have made it free, people around the world in literally every country in the world have been able to enjoy this show and be impacted by this show.”

Episodes of Season 5 will release on “The Chosen” app over the course of three weeks, following the same release pattern as the theatrical and Prime Video releases.