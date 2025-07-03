A family watches a drone show at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024. Salt Lake City is bringing back drone shows as a fun, safe and sustainable way to celebrate Independence Day and Pioneer Day in July.

A weekend of barbecues, fireworks and festive parades will unfold across the Salt Lake Valley this weekend. From drone shows to hot air balloon festivals, patriotic festivities offer something for families of all ages.

Expect live music, flag ceremonies, food trucks and more as communities gather to mark the Fourth of July with celebrations.

Fourth of July festivities in Utah this weekend

Riverton

When: July 2-5

What: Festivities for Riverton Town days include a carnival, vendors, live music, a pickleball grand rally, a parade, an outdoor screening of “The Wild Robot,” a flag ceremony, a breakfast, running races, basketball tournaments and fireworks. The events take place at Riverton City Park.

Provo

When: July 3-4

What: Provo Freedom Festival’s celebrations begin July 3 and extend through the Fourth of July. Festivities include parades, live music, drone shows and firework shows.

Rascal Flatts will headline the Stadium of Fire event.

Fireworks burst during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Layton

When: July 3-4

What: Layton is hosting a two-day celebration that includes the city’s All-Stars “celebration showcase” at Ellison Park, a breakfast, kid’s bike parade, a city parade, food vendors, a concert at the Kenley Amphitheater and a firework show.

Kaysville

When: July 3-4

What: Kaysville’s Barnes Park will have food trucks and outdoor screenings of “Moana 2″ (Thursday) and “The Boys in the Boat” (Friday). On Friday, the city will hold a breakfast, running races, a parade, live music, food trucks and a traditional firework show.

West Jordan

When: July 3-5

What: West Jordan is hosting its Western Stampede, which includes a rodeo, carnival, parade, drone shows, food trucks and a firework show to top it off.

Sandy

When: July 4, 6:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

What: The festivities that are part of this free celebration include a flag ceremony, a 5K, a police K-9 show, crafts for the kids, fire trucks, food and vendors, an evening parade, live music from The Salamanders and fireworks. The events take place at the Sandy City Hall and Promenade.

Holladay

When: July 4, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

What: Holladay is hosting a Fourth of July breakfast at its city hall that costs $8 for adults and $5 for kids. There will also be a bike parade and a Charley Jenkins concert in the evening. Fireworks will conclude the celebration at 10 pm.

Salt Lake City

When: July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

What: This Is The Place Heritage Park will kick off the holiday with its traditional celebration that includes a flag ceremony and salute conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution.

Salt Lake City

When: July 4, 6-10 p.m.

What: The Gateway is celebrating Independence Day with live music, a DJ, karaoke, yard games, face-painting and contests.

South Jordan

When: July 4, 7:05 p.m.

What: The Salt Lake Bees will play against the Tacoma Rainiers at their new home, The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, on the Fourth of July. A fireworks show will follow.

Eagle Mountain

When: July 4, 8-10 p.m.

What: Eagle Mountain will be celebrating the Fourth of July with live music, food trucks and a traditional firework show at the Cory Wride Memorial Park.

Heber City

When: July 5

What: Heber City is celebrating the Fourth of July with its annual paddleboarding festival. The event, which includes live music, food and paddleboarding races, is for all ages.

Sandy

When: July 5, 7:30 p.m.

What: The American West Symphony & Chorus will perform a free concert at the Sandy Amphitheater that includes patriotic songs and popular crowd-pleasers from “Wicked” and “West Side Story.”

Salt Lake City

When: July 5, 8-10 p.m.

What: Salt Lake City is putting on a drone show — a fun alternative to the traditional firework show. Food trucks and live music will also be included at the event held at Jordan Park.