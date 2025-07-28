This image released by Disney shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Marvel’s first family returned to theaters with a bang.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” surpassed industry projections of $100-110 million, pulling in $118 million across 4,125 North American theaters, per Variety, reaching $218 million worldwide during its three-day debut.

Where it ranks in the Marvel universe box office

While “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” leads Marvel’s 2025 releases, it trails behind the franchise’s biggest openings.

“Avengers: Endgame” still holds the record, earning $357 million (2019) in the domestic opening box office, followed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $260 million (2021) and “Black Panther” earning $202 million (2018).

The film stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).

This image released by Disney shows the Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner, in a scene from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." | Marvel/Disney via Associated Pres

Director Matt Shakman’s vision places the heroes in an alternate, futuristic 1960s timeline, a unique setting compared to other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Lilo and Stitch” still holds the summer box office crown, earning $146 million during its three-day debut in May, and is the only Hollywood movie to pass $1 billion this year.

The strong opening weekend positions “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” to potentially become one of the year’s highest-grossing films, expected to carry movie theaters well into August, as reported by NBC News.

“Elio,” and “Smurfs” have had the toughest box office performances this year, with “Elio,” which was released on June 20, bringing in $71.5 million, and “Smurfs” bringing in $22.7 million after 10 days in theaters.