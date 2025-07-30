Ken Jennings recently hosted the "Jeopardy!" Masters tournament on ABC. Jennings is now competing on the celebrity edition of the ABC show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," paired up with actor Matt Damon.

In case it wasn’t clear after a 74-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak — not to mention winning the “Jeopardy!”Greatest of All Time Tournament back in 2020 — Ken Jennings is really good at trivia.

Now, the skills that have paid off so well on “Jeopardy!” over the years are transferring to a different game show.

In a celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” Jennings has paired up with movie star Matt Damon in an effort to win up to $1 million for Damon’s nonprofit water.org.

And they’re getting pretty close.

How did Ken Jennings and Matt Damon do on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’?

When Jennings initially announced he’d be competing on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,“ he did so with an air of confidence — and not just because he happens to now be the host of “Jeopardy!”

“Can’t believe I get to play with one of my generation’s great math prodigies,” Jennings wrote on Instagram, referring to Damon’s role in “Good Will Hunting.” “This is in the bag.”

So far, Jennings has done most of the heavy lifting on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Damon, meanwhile, is getting relentlessly pummeled with insults by the game show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, in an apparent effort to keep their longstanding faux feud alive.

But together, the pair have reached an important threshold on the show.

Currently, they are just two questions away from $1 million.

Jennings and Damon, who had an impressive streak during the show’s season premiere last week, will kick Wednesday night’s episode off with the $500,000 question.

If they get the question right, they will be in a position to win $1 million.

Most of the questions have been significantly easier than the trivia Jennings faced on “Jeopardy!” — like naming the animal the popular snack Teddy Grahams are shaped like — but there have still been a few that have given Jennings a reason to pause.

Here are a few questions Jennings and Damon have encountered on the show (answers are at the very bottom):

The $500 question: “Achieving statehood in 1912, what is the newest state with the word ‘New’ in its name?”

New Hampshire

New York

New Mexico

New Jersey

The $1,000 question: “‘Clucking’ in at just 34 seconds, the shortest Billboard Hot 100 hit ever is Jack Black’s ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken,’ a song from what 2025 film?”

The $4,000 question: “Though Donatella will still serve as its Chief Brand Ambassador, what Italian fashion house was bought by rival Prada in 2025 for a reported $1.4 billion?”

Armani

Fendi

Gucci

Versace

The $8,000 question: “In Philadelphia, a sculpture that reads ‘YO’ from one side, but a different word from the other side, sits in front of a museum dedicated to what?”

Astronomy

Jazz

Jewish history

Classic cars

The $32,000 question: “Prince wrote the hit song ’1999’ after watching a documentary about what historic figure?”

Nostradamus

Rasputin

Plato

Charlemagne

The $64,000 question: “Which of these acclaimed novels is the only one that was originally written in English?”

“Around the World in Eighty Days”

All Quiet on the Western Front"

“A Passage to India”

“Love in the Time of Cholera”

The $125,000 question: “In a popular Spanish New Year’s Eve tradition, revelers attempt to eat and swallow 12 of which food before the midnight bell tolls 12 times?”

Pimentos

Grapes

Anchovies

Hazelnuts

Note: Jennings, who served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spain, told Kimmel he has participated in this tradition himself.

The $250,000 question: “Believed to help them conserve energy, ‘vertical sleeping’ is a unique behavior exhibited by which of these animals?”

Sperm whale

Bactrian camel

Canada goose

Ring-tailed lemur

Note: Jennings and Damon used their first lifeline on this clue, choosing to ask the audience for help. The audience came through, with 57% selecting the correct answer.

Who else is competing on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’?

Other celebrity pairings for this season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” include:

Adam Devine and Anders Holm

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh

Chloe Fineman and Jillian Bell

Drew Carey and Aisha Tyler

Gary Janetti and Brad Goreski

Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky

Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins

Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson

Joel McHale and Jim Rash

Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng

Kal Penn and Jameela Jamil

Mike Birbiglia and Atsuko Okatsuka

Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery

Sarah Silverman and Marc Maron

Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry

What else is Ken Jennings up to?

It’s a busy season for Jennings, who recently wrapped filming on Season 41 of “Jeopardy!”

The quiz show host has a cameo in “Happy Gilmore 2,” which hit Netflix on July 25, and also just released his latest book, “The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles.” Based on his online game Kennections, the book marks his first trivia-themed book in a decade, per Simon & Schuster.

Jennings will also return to host Season 42 of “Jeopardy!” in September. It’ll mark his fourth season as the show’s host, a role he previously told the Deseret News was his “dream job.”

“I was 100% confident I would not get a shot at the job — because that would be insane,” he told the Deseret News in 2023. “If I were hiring for that job, I would go with a sturdy broadcaster with decades of experience, not just somebody who happened to be good at the show many years ago. But luckily they took a chance on me.”

(Answers: 1. New Mexico; 2. “A Minecraft Movie”; 3. Versace; 4. Jewish history; 5. Nostradamus; 6. “A Passage to India”; 7. grapes; 8. sperm whale)