Debris from homes flooded in Hurricane Helene is piled curbside as Hurricane Milton approaches on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla.

It’s been less than two weeks since Hurricane Helene blew a path of destruction across Florida’s Big Bend as a powerful Category 4 storm, resulting in at least 20 fatalities statewide and more than 200 in the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S.

Now, Hurricane Milton is on the horizon, and forecasts suggest it could be even more severe and far-reaching, according to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know about Hurricane Milton’s path and potential impact on Florida

The National Hurricane Center has described the now Category 4 hurricane as “extremely dangerous,” as it is expected to escalate to a Category 5 later Tuesday, per CNN.

“‘Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,’ John Cangialosi, a specialist with the National Hurricane Center, warned in an update Tuesday. Damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall will extend well outside the forecast cone, he said,” per USA Today.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida this Wednesday, the state is preparing for severe impacts, including significant rainfall, flooding, damaging wind gusts, powerful surf and the potential for tornadoes. In light of these threats, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has declared a state of emergency and is urging residents to begin preparing for the storms impacts without delay, according to AccuWeather.

According to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified on Monday over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, with winds reaching 165 mph, By late Monday, the storm’s center was approximately 630 miles southwest of Tampa, moving east at a speed of 9 mph, per The Associated Press.

The New York Times reported that forecasters warned that Hurricane Milton’s potential path poses a “worst-case scenario” for the Tampa Bay region extending to Sarasota. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night along the west-central Florida Peninsula, following an unusual route. While it is looking like the hurricane will hit this area, changes in the storm’s path are still possible. Hazards are expected to extend from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast as the hurricane grows larger.

“‘This is an unusual and extremely concerning forecast track for a hurricane approaching the Tampa Bay area,’ warned AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter. ‘Milton could create a record and life-threatening storm surge. Please make sure your family and friends in this area are prepared,’” per AccuWeather

Susana Ortiz fills out sand bags on the beach at the Davis Islands Yacht Basin as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. | Julio Cortez

Back-to-back hurricanes

“A second hurricane on the heels of the first could devastate already vulnerable areas. Sodden soils would soak up far less rainwater than normal, worsening flooding. Downed power lines might mean there’s no electricity for emergency workers, and flooding could prevent evacuations and storm preparations,” per Eos

According to a study reported by Eos, back to back hurricanes can occur every 2-3 years within 15 days of each other in the same location, researchers say.

The result of Hurricane Milton following closely behind Hurricane Helene presents significant challenges for Florida’s communities. With ongoing recovery efforts from Helene still underway, the urgency for communities to act quickly and collaboratively has never been greater.

Hurricane Helene recovery

Hurricane Helene recovery efforts are still underway in Asheville, North Carolina, where residents are continually facing significant challenges due to a lack of running water. Mayor Esther Manheimer expressed concerns about the situation, stating that it is unlikely to improve anytime soon, per CNN.

“‘We still have a lot of people without water to their homes because our water system is still out of commission,’” she told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday. As a result, all Asheville City and Buncombe County public schools are closed indefinitely while repairs are underway, according to CNN.

Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. | Mike Carlson