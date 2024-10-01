A search and rescue dog and handler searches for victims in deep mud in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Swannanoa, N.C.

More than 100 lives have been lost as Hurricane Helene carved a path of destruction over 600 miles over the past five days. This Category 4 storm has transformed roads into waterways, leaving countless individuals stranded and in desperate need of resources.

“We are seeing just piles of people’s houses that were destroyed. Buildings that were destroyed. Cars overturned,” Asheville, North Carolina, Mayor Esther Manheimer said Monday.

“The power lines look like spaghetti. It’s hard to describe the chaos that it looks like. It really feels like a post-apocalyptic scene,” per CNN.

In Buncombe County, home to Asheville, Emergency Services Assistant Director Ryan Cole told the Citizen-Times that “catastrophic devastation” didn’t accurately describe the impact the deluge had.

“It would go a little bit further and say we have biblical devastation through the county,” Cole said. “We’ve had biblical flooding here and it has been extremely significant.”

But in the aftermath of what North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called “one of the worst storms in modern history,” inspiring stories of resilience are beginning to surface, highlighting the strength of the human spirit amid the devastation.

A son’s 11-mile trek to check on his parents

After 48 hours without hearing from his parents, both in their 70s, Sam Perkins felt a growing sense of urgency. Determined to ensure their safety, he packed a bag of essential supplies and set out on the drive to their home.

Perkins and his parents live in a remote area about an hour outside of Asheville. Realizing how many roads were damaged, he abandoned his vehicle by a closed highway and started hiking to his parents’ home.

Perkins told CNN, “I tried every road route I could, but the roads, no matter where you go, are blocked by landslides or failures,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many failing roads and deep mudslides I had to cross, how many fallen trees I had to take off my backpack for and navigate through.”

After 3 ½ hours of hiking 11 miles and ascending 2,200 feet while witnessing the devastating toll of Hurricane Helene firsthand, he found that his parents were OK.

“I just hugged them, cried, filled them in on all the news they were missing … walked around the property, helped them decide how to approach some challenges,” Perkins told CNN.

Perkins didn’t want to use his parents’ resources, so he decided to make the 3 ½-hour journey back. On his way, he managed to hitch a ride on an undamaged section of road with a local community member.

‘Asheville is a strong community’

Gary O’Dell, a disabled Vietnam War veteran, shared with CNN that Sunday marked the first day he was able to leave his East Asheville home because of the debris. Despite the challenges, he noted, “The neighbors have been fantastic. We really have a strong community,” per CNN.

O’Dell, currently battling lung cancer, has been sharing his oxygen tank with a neighbor. Despite his challenges, he remains optimistic, stating, “there’s just so many people in worse shape than me and we’re lucky, we’ve got our home and we’re dry and safe,” per CNN.

‘We lost literally everything’

Jim and Allie Bourdy lost everything; the life they had built was washed away in the wake of Helene. They attempted to evacuate, but the flooding damaged the roads, and soon the water was waist-deep. A neighbor came to their rescue in a kayak, taking them one by one to higher ground.

Jim Bourdy told CNN, “The moment we reached high ground, I knew that the only two things that matter in my life are my wife and my dog.”

Randy’s redemption story

The Salvation Army quickly responded to Hurricane Helene’s mutilation throughout eastern Tennessee.

The day after the storm passed, The Salvation Army set up a mobile kitchen at a Baptist church on the north side of the river in Newport, Tennessee. It was here that Randy’s story began to unfold.

“A packed car pulled up to the canteen, carrying three families seeking food and water. As volunteers approached the vehicle to offer assistance, a young man named Randy, slender and humble, spoke up from the back seat. ‘Just make sure they have some. I’m not really deserving of much help,’ he quietly said, clearly feeling unworthy,” per The Salvation Army.

Stephanie, a Salvation Army volunteer, overheard the young man and felt compelled to speak with him. Randy opened up about the grip of addiction and the weight of his past that he carried on his shoulders.

Tears filled his eyes as Stephanie shared of Jesus’ mercy and love.

As Randy, Stephanie, and Maj. Cam Henderson gathered for this heartfelt conversation, they began to pray together and a light filled Randy’s face.

“Reflecting on the moment, Major Henderson shared, ‘This work is about food, water, and safety, but it’s also about the God who sees His people in distress and comes to their aid. He sends people to help people,’” per The Salvation Army.

“Randy’s story is a testament to that, a beacon of light amidst the storm’s darkness,” per The Salvation Army.