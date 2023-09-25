A Jewish worshipper reads from a prayer book on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, as he walks in the Old City of Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Editor’s note: A version of this article was originally published on Sept. 25, 2023. It has been updated with information about Yom Kippur 2024.

Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, begins Friday night.

Jews around the world will mark the holiday with fasting, special prayers, visits to their synagogues and family gatherings.

But in areas of the United States that are still grappling with devastating hurricane damage, some Jewish communities have had to change their original Yom Kippur plans.

In Florida, some Jews who were displaced by Hurricane Milton will not make it home again in time for Yom Kippur, according to The Associated Press. And some synagogues will remain closed due to storm damage.

In North Carolina, one rabbi told community members that they should consider skipping the traditional Yom Kippur fast this year.

“I don’t want people to feel that they have to suffer any more than they’re suffering,” said Rabbi Batsheva Meiri of Asheville to Religion News Service. “We’re all very, very stressed. They should not feel that they have to be heroes. They need to take care of themselves.”

Yom Kippur begins Friday night at sundown and spans until sunset on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about Judaism’s holiest day:

What is Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur is a major Jewish holiday that’s also known as the “Day of Atonement.” It celebrates God’s forgiveness, while also pushing observers to reflect on and make amends for all they’ve done wrong.

“Yom Kippur is the moment in Jewish time when we dedicate our mind, body and soul to reconciliation with our fellow human beings, ourselves and God,” according to the Union for Reform Judaism.

Yom Kippur is both somber and joyous, Chabad.org reports.

“It is suffused with an undercurrent of joy; it is the joy of being immersed in the spirituality of the day and expresses confidence that (God) will accept our repentance, forgive our sins and seal our verdict for a year of life, health and happiness,” Chabad.org explains.

Can you eat on Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur is typically observed by fasting for around 24 hours, from the sunset that marks the beginning of the holiday to the sunset that marks its end.

“More observant members (of the Jewish community) go beyond fasting and will also abstain from bathing, wearing leather shoes, indulging in perfumes or lotions and marital relations,” according to CNN.

During the fast, Jews generally attend worship services at their synagogue, which are focused on the themes of atonement and forgiveness.

How is Yom Kippur celebrated?

After fasting, praying and worshipping, Jews observing Yom Kippur will typically gather to break the fast together at sundown.

“In North America, the typical break fast cuisine stems from Jewish deli fare: Bagels, lox, schmears and all the fixings. And don’t forget the coffee cake or Jewish apple cake for dessert,” CNN reports.

What is the greeting for Yom Kippur?

Because Yom Kippur is a relatively solemn holiday, it is not recommended to wish someone a “Happy Yom Kippur,” according to Time magazine.

Instead, the customary greeting should be “Have an easy fast” or “Have a good holy day.”

When is Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur, like other Jewish holidays, changes dates from year to year because its timing is based on the Hebrew calendar.

This year, Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Friday, Oct. 11, and ends at sunset on Saturday.

Next year, it will begin the evening of Oct. 1, 2025, according to Chabad.org.