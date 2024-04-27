Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan celebrates after scoring the game-winner in a shootout of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The Oilers won 3-2.

The Arizona Coyotes bid farewell to their desert home with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on April 17, closing the curtain on a 28-year run in Arizona before embarking on a new chapter of NHL hockey in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Despite the loss, at least one Edmonton player, center/wing Derek Ryan, was happy about the Coyotes’ move to Utah — for obvious and personal reasons.

He’s excited for Coyotes’ move because he knows people in the Beehive State are passionate sports fans and hockey will now be a more prevalent sport in Utah. He also has family living in the area.]

“It will be awesome,” he told the Church News. “I’m happy that more members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be exposed to NHL hockey.”

