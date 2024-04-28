URDANETA, Philippines — When President Dallin H. Oaks first arrived in the Philippines as an Apostle with the assignment to serve as area president in 2002, he sought the Lord’s guidance for a theme that would define his ministry.
That night, the Spirit of Lord awakened President Oaks and impressed upon his mind a passage from the Book of Mormon: “Now, if you believe all these things see that ye do them” (Mosiah 4:10).
At the time, the Philippines was experiencing rapid growth with some 600,000 members but did not have enough Latter-day Saints with a current temple recommend for President Oaks to recommend a second temple for the nation.
