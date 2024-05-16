Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. A Taylor Swift-themed church service in Heidelberg, Germany, recently attracted 1,200 attendees.

“Holy Ground.” “State of Grace.” “Innocent.” “Shake It Off.”

Though Taylor Swift has never formally identified with a faith group since becoming famous, her Christian upbringing frequently leaks into her discography (like in some of her song titles listed above).

Whether due to her religious background or not, her songs often reflect love, forgiveness, healing and empowerment — things that some faith leaders are beginning to realize they can capitalize on.

Case in point: A Taylor Swift-themed church service in Heidelberg, Germany, attracted 1,200 attendees, according to DW News.

‘Holy Ground’ in Heidelberg

“Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift Church Service” included live performances and singalongs to songs like “Shake It Off” and “Love Story,” as well as reflections on resilience, forgiveness and hope.

The Rev. Vincenzo Petracca spoke at the event, exploring the faith- and politics-related messages Swift integrates into her music.

“Theologically speaking, she points out the justness of God,” the Rev. Petracca said, according to DW News. “For her, faith and action and inseparable.”

How much longer is The Eras Tour?

As German worshippers were exploring the spiritual themes of her music, Swift was still making headlines on The Eras Tour, which she embarked on in March 2023.

After releasing her album “The Tortured Poets Department” last month — and consequently topping global music charts, according to Billboard — she has made her way to Europe.

She just surprised fans by performing songs from “The Tortured Poets Department” in Paris, as the Deseret News previously reported. She will next travel to Sweden and Portugal as she tours Europe. In late July, she will visit Germany — which will be sure to delight fans from Heidelberg.

The Eras Tour will conclude in North America in fall 2024.

Was this the first time a church service went pop?

Incorporating pop music into church services is not a new phenomenon.

For its part, Heidelberg has frequently been home to pop church services. “Anti-Hero” itself was just the latest in a series of “City Church Rock ‘n’ Pop” services that began in 2015, according to DW News.

Similar events have taken place in the U.S., including the Beyoncé Mass.

The Beyoncé Mass uses Beyoncé's music and persona to explore empowerment, identity and justice, according to the Beyoncé Mass website. Beyoncé songs like “Flaws and All” and “Survivor” are related to growth, faith and God, just like “Shake It Off” connects to integrity and forgiveness.

Beyoncé Mass began in 2018 in San Francisco and has since grown in influence, coming to multiple cities, universities and seminaries throughout the U.S. and Europe.

“(Churches are) … a place of encounter and exchange. That’s why a pop-music religious service fits so perfectly,” said the Rev. Christof Ellsiepen, who ministers at the church in Heidelberg. “With it, we are giving space to the questions and issues that occupy the younger generation.”