This year, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, falls on June 20.
Like all years, it will mark a turning point in the year — every day from the summer solstice until the winter solstice is shorter than the last, according to Space.com.
The summer solstice is celebrated around the world by a variety of cultures, for a variety of reasons and in a variety of ways. It has links to ancient beliefs, including the Greek and Roman gods and paganism, per St. Neots Museum.
Today, it still possesses spiritual and cultural significance. Let’s take a look at some of the international traditions surrounding the summer solstice, plus some ways you can get in on the celebration.
How people celebrate the summer solstice around the world
- Dancing around a maypole: In Sweden, men and women wear traditional costumes, play games at large parties, and dance around giant maypoles dressed up with flowers and leaves on the summer solstice. Tradition says that if Swedes walk barefoot in dewy grass at this time, it will heal their ailments, and some believe that if young women place specific flowers beneath their pillows, they’ll dream of the man they will one day marry, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
- Midnight sun baseball game: In Fairbanks, Alaska, baseball teams face off starting at 10 p.m. — you might think that this is a little late, but in Alaska on the summer solstice, the sun stays up into the early hours of the morning. Fairbanks also holds a Midnight Sun Festival, complete with music and games, per MLB.com.
- Giant bonfire: This Spanish tradition is elaborate. It includes lighting a giant fire on the summit of Canigó mountain. Torches lit by the fire are then transported from the mountain to Barcelona, where various communities then draw from the fire to light bonfires for themselves, according to Timeout. Outdoor feasts, music, fireworks and even midnight sea swims accompany the Canigó flame ceremonies.
- Midnight swims: At the stroke of midnight on the summer solstice, some Puerto Ricans dive into the ocean as part of a tradition meant to ward off bad luck. The event is preceded by beach days, live music and games, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
- Play golf all night long: Iceland’s magical midsummer holiday, Jónsmessa, includes the unique Arctic Open event. Since the sun stays up all night long, golfers tee off at midnight. Icelanders uninterested in golf participate in bonfires and music, per Smithsonian Magazine.
Ways you can celebrate the summer solstice
What if you want to celebrate the solstice, but don’t have your own maypole or an ocean to dive into? Here are some ways you can celebrate it at home.
- Hold a bonfire: Gather around a bonfire with friends and family. You can share stories, roast marshmallows and even let the kids stay up later than usual — it’ll still be light out, after all.
- Go stargazing: As the night falls, take advantage of clear summer skies. Spread out a blanket, bring along some telescopes and snacks, and marvel at the stars. This event is relaxing, educational and even inspirational, and it will allow you and your family to connect with the cosmos.
- Make summer resolutions: Why wait for New Year’s Eve? The summer solstice is just as much of a fresh start. Use the summer solstice to set resolutions. Reflect on the first half of the year and what you want to happen in the second half. You can even set family goals.
- Family water fight or pool day: Cool off and have fun with a family water fight or a day at the pool. This activity is perfect to celebrate the summer heat — while also beating it.
- Bury your negatives: Take a moment to reflect on negative experiences or emotions from the first half of the year. Write them down on pieces of paper and symbolically bury them in the ground. This act represents letting go of the past and starting afresh, embracing the positive energy of the summer solstice.