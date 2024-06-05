The Sun Tunnels are an iconic work of modern art created in the 1970s by sculptor Nancy Holt, who died in 2014. The world-renowned work of art was designed to be especially dazzling on the summer and winter solstices. On Thursday, June 21, 2018, the sun rises on the horizon at the northernmost point of the solar cycle. In 2024, the summer solstice will fall on June 20.

This year, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, falls on June 20.

Like all years, it will mark a turning point in the year — every day from the summer solstice until the winter solstice is shorter than the last, according to Space.com.

The summer solstice is celebrated around the world by a variety of cultures, for a variety of reasons and in a variety of ways. It has links to ancient beliefs, including the Greek and Roman gods and paganism, per St. Neots Museum.

Today, it still possesses spiritual and cultural significance. Let’s take a look at some of the international traditions surrounding the summer solstice, plus some ways you can get in on the celebration.

How people celebrate the summer solstice around the world

Dancing around a maypole : In Sweden, men and women wear traditional costumes, play games at large parties, and dance around giant maypoles dressed up with flowers and leaves on the summer solstice. Tradition says that if Swedes walk barefoot in dewy grass at this time, it will heal their ailments, and some believe that if young women place specific flowers beneath their pillows, they’ll dream of the man they will one day marry, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

: In Sweden, men and women wear traditional costumes, play games at large parties, and dance around giant maypoles dressed up with flowers and leaves on the summer solstice. Tradition says that if Swedes walk barefoot in dewy grass at this time, it will heal their ailments, and some believe that if young women place specific flowers beneath their pillows, they’ll dream of the man they will one day marry, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Midnight sun baseball game : In Fairbanks, Alaska, baseball teams face off starting at 10 p.m. — you might think that this is a little late, but in Alaska on the summer solstice, the sun stays up into the early hours of the morning. Fairbanks also holds a Midnight Sun Festival, complete with music and games, per MLB.com.

: In Fairbanks, Alaska, baseball teams face off starting at 10 p.m. — you might think that this is a little late, but in Alaska on the summer solstice, the sun stays up into the early hours of the morning. Fairbanks also holds a Midnight Sun Festival, complete with music and games, per MLB.com. Giant bonfire : This Spanish tradition is elaborate. It includes lighting a giant fire on the summit of Canigó mountain. Torches lit by the fire are then transported from the mountain to Barcelona, where various communities then draw from the fire to light bonfires for themselves, according to Timeout. Outdoor feasts, music, fireworks and even midnight sea swims accompany the Canigó flame ceremonies.

: This Spanish tradition is elaborate. It includes lighting a giant fire on the summit of Canigó mountain. Torches lit by the fire are then transported from the mountain to Barcelona, where various communities then draw from the fire to light bonfires for themselves, according to Timeout. Outdoor feasts, music, fireworks and even midnight sea swims accompany the Canigó flame ceremonies. Midnight swims : At the stroke of midnight on the summer solstice, some Puerto Ricans dive into the ocean as part of a tradition meant to ward off bad luck. The event is preceded by beach days, live music and games, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

: At the stroke of midnight on the summer solstice, some Puerto Ricans dive into the ocean as part of a tradition meant to ward off bad luck. The event is preceded by beach days, live music and games, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Play golf all night long: Iceland’s magical midsummer holiday, Jónsmessa, includes the unique Arctic Open event. Since the sun stays up all night long, golfers tee off at midnight. Icelanders uninterested in golf participate in bonfires and music, per Smithsonian Magazine.

Ways you can celebrate the summer solstice

What if you want to celebrate the solstice, but don’t have your own maypole or an ocean to dive into? Here are some ways you can celebrate it at home.