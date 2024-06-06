People stand in back of ropes for a climbing wall in the repurposed Saint-Antoine church in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Churches facing closure are finding new life through unique building projects.

In July, historic St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison, Wisconsin, will begin its transformation into a 10-story, 130-unit apartment building. The Rev. Peter Beeson, the church’s pastor, told the Isthmus that unit prices will be kept affordable for 40 years.

St. John’s isn’t the only church in Madison repurposing itself. It’s part of a local — and also national — trend of old, underused churches being transformed into housing developments, restaurants or other community resources.

Why churches are closing

America is experiencing a “dechurching,” as the Deseret News previously reported. With fewer regular attendees, churches like St. John’s are unable to pay for the upkeep of old buildings, and some are looking to donate or sell their building to make way for new development that could benefit their community.

America has entered an affordable housing crisis, per The New York Times, which churches are increasingly starting to fill.

Experts project that there will be about 100,000 church repurposing projects undertaken in the next decade, per Isthmus. Many churches will turn into housing. Others will become community centers. Still others will be sold to the bidder who’s most desperate for some land.

“Where else do we come up with (space to build) anymore?” said the Rev. Mark Elsdon to Isthmus. He is the executive director of Pres House, an organization that in 2007 built an apartment building that provided housing for 240 students while also generating income for his ministry. “There’s not a lot of space in the urban cores of our cities ... to do new stuff, because it’s all used. Here’s an opportunity now for a number of parcels to be reconsidered.”

How churches are repurposing

In addition to becoming affordable housing or community centers, churches can become restaurants or shops.

Here are some of the more unique ways old churches have been repurposed in the past.