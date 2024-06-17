Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) and Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) reach for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston.

Jrue Holiday, an indispensable part of the Boston Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, has a Bible passage tattooed on his left forearm.

It’s Philippians 4:6-7, which talks about finding peace through faith in God.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus,” the passage says.

For Holiday, the verses have served as a guide to life, including to a basketball career, according to The Boston Globe. They help him stay calm, connect with others and make a positive impact on the world.

“I don’t know why being a good person is so weird to talk about or weird to be,” Holiday told The Boston Globe.

Jrue Holiday’s family

Holiday credits his parents with teaching him about faith and helping him connect with God.

During NBA Finals media days earlier this month, he spoke with reporters about being taught to see his family’s success on the court as a blessing, rather than something they achieved on their own.

“It’s a blessing from God,” he said about being in the NBA along with his brothers, according to NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

Spears later spoke with Holiday’s parents about their view on the situation. Like their 34-year-old son, they put the spotlight on God.

“I believe it’s a lot of prayer. It’s God’s gift. … I know one of the scriptures we stand on is in Deuteronomy that says God said that if you keep my commandments, I will bless you. And I just really believe that our children believe that. We love God,” Toya Holiday said, according to Spears.

Holiday has also talked about how a health scare that happened when his wife, Lauren, was pregnant with their first child deepened his faith.

He told Sports Spectrum in 2018 that he and Lauren, a former soccer star for the U.S. women’s national team, drew closer to each other and to God as they prepared for the early arrival of their daughter and an operation to remove Lauren’s benign brain tumor.

“I don’t know if it sounds cliché or whatever, but I felt like a lot of times when something bad happens, that’s where you can start to seek God more. Again, some people veer away from Him but at that point I felt like because my wife and myself are both believers, we (prayed) together and that’s something that we could just do together,” Holiday said.

He added that he’s come to see God as a miracle worker.

“He is a miracle worker and just to be able to have faith in that and to have peace with whatever decision He makes because ultimately it’s up to Him and it’s not up to us,” Holiday told Sports Spectrum.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, center, goes up for a basket against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, right, and guard Jrue Holiday (4) during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Dallas. Holiday's Bible verse tattoo is visible on his left forearm. | Tony Gutierrez

Jrue Holiday’s religion

Today, Holiday openly discusses his faith in interviews and on social media. Before Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Finals, he wore a shirt that said, “Jesus is coming back,” according to Spears.

He also partners with a Christian prayer app called Hallow. He promotes their work and has written for them about his own prayer life.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who is Catholic, told The Boston Globe that he got to know Holiday through his Hallow prayers before they met in person.

“I would listen to his prayers; I got to know his heart,” he said.

Holiday told The Boston Globe that focusing on his family and his faith community brings him peace.

“I get a lot of peace from my family. I get a lot of peace from being spiritual and going to church but also having a spiritual relationship with my wife where she can also help me,” he said. “I’m a basketball player, but that’s not all that I do. I’m also a father. I love music. I love different cultures. I love different foods. There’s a lot of things I can find love in and that’s what I’ve tried to do.”