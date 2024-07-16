Church News podcast episode 197 features Mia Kemppaala, a Finnish member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaking about the power of personal revelation.

On Nov. 13, 2022, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland during a special member meeting. President Holland promised Finnish Latter-day Saints that the prayers of the righteous will prevail.

This episode of the Church News podcast features Finnish Latter-day Saint Mia Kemppaala, who also spoke during the meeting. She joins the podcast to discuss what it is like to be a member of the global Church, and what her calling as a ward translator has taught her about the principles of personal revelation.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.