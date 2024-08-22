Elder David A. Bednar recently reflected on his BYU Education Week message from 2014 when he invited individuals to flood the earth with "messages that are authentic, edifying and praiseworthy."

Ten years ago Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to “fill the earth with goodness” by using social media to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“What has been accomplished thus far in this dispensation communicating gospel messages through social media channels is a good beginning — but only a small trickle,” Elder Bednar said during Brigham Young University’s Education Week devotional on Aug. 19, 2014.

“I now extend to you the invitation to help transform the trickle into a flood. Beginning at this place on this day, I exhort you to sweep the earth with messages filled with righteousness and truth — messages that are authentic, edifying and praiseworthy — and literally to sweep the earth as with a flood.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.