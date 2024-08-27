Pope Francis presides over a mass where he bestowed the Pallium, a woolen shawl symbolizing their bond to the pope, to 42 new Metropolitan Archbishops, in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Pope Francis is calling on Ukraine to not let conflict with Russia undermine its support for religious freedom.

After a prayer service on Sunday, the Catholic leader criticized Ukraine’s new law banning churches affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, arguing that churches shouldn’t become casualties of war.

“In thinking about the laws recently adopted in Ukraine, I fear for the freedom of those who pray, because those who truly pray always pray for all,” the pope said, per Religion News Service.

He continued, “Please, let no Christian church be abolished directly or indirectly. Churches are not to be touched!”

Ukraine bans churches with ties to Russia

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the ban on some Orthodox Christian churches on Ukraine’s Independence Day on Saturday, one day before Pope Francis gave his remarks.

The new law gives churches nine months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, according to Vatican News. It comes in response to claims that leaders in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have offered key support to Russia throughout the war.

“Ukraine’s security service has accused the UOC of acting as a platform to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine and says its churches are havens for spies. The organization has launched criminal proceedings against at least 100 UOC clergy members, with 26 already sentenced,” Religion News Service reported.

Vatican leaders are among those who have worked to resolve the tension surrounding the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, but they weren’t able to calm the fears of most Ukrainian officials — or most everyday Ukrainians.

“A study conducted in April by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that 83% of Ukrainians felt that the government should intervene in the activities of the UOC, while 63% supported banning the church altogether,” Religion News Service reported.

Throughout the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Pope Francis has prayed for — and called on Catholics to pray for — peace.

He continued that refrain this weekend, according to Religion News Service.

“I continue to follow with sorrow the fighting in Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” the pope said. “Let us continue to pray for an end to wars, in Palestine, in Israel, in Myanmar and in every other region. The people are asking for peace! Let us pray that the Lord will give us all peace.”