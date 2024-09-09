President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson play with balloons during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

“The length of your life is not as important as the kind of life that you live,” said President Russell M. Nelson as he delivered a message during a broadcast celebrating his century-long life. He said he did not know why God has allowed him to live this long, but he felt himself teeming with gratitude.

The program was broadcast live from the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. It was attended by President Nelson’s family members, General Authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as government, religious and civic leaders. A global audience watched the broadcast live as well.

Tributes to President Nelson told the story of a man led by God to love, build bridges and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Latter-day Saint leaders — as well as leaders of other faiths — said they see in President Nelson a leader who heals broken wounds and ministers to the one.

Relief Society general president Camille Johnson, the Rev. Amos C. Brown and President Nelson’s great-granddaughter Ashlyn Owens and daughter Martha N. Workman were among those who offered tributes to President Nelson. His two counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, along with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, also spoke of the faith and inspiration they observe in President Nelson.

Nathan Pacheco, Jenny Oaks Baker and Jared Pierce performed musical tributes, and the congregation sang “Rejoice, the Lord is King!” and “We Thank Thee, O God, For a Prophet.” The audience across the world was invited to sing “Happy Birthday.”

President Nelson’s own message during the broadcast was one of gratitude.

“I have visited members of the church and friends in more than 130 countries,” said President Nelson. “You have made my life more wonderful. We have worshipped together and strengthened each other, again and again. You have inspired me with your devotion to God and your faith in Jesus Christ.”

Expressing gratitude for his family, President Nelson said he was thankful that God led him to his wife, Dantzel White. “After Dantzel suddenly passed away, the Lord blessed me again. Later He led me to Wendy Watson to be my eternal companion.”

President Nelson said he was so thankful God has a plan for his children to return back to him one day. “A mortal birthday is not an endpoint. It is a step in our eternal progression. Central to Heavenly Father’s plan is the atoning sacrifice of his Beloved Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. How I love him!”

Concluding his remarks as he has often done before, President Nelson invited the audience to let God prevail in their lives.

“For each of us, even for a 100-year-old man, life passes quickly,” said President Nelson. “My prayer is that you will let God prevail in your life. Make covenants with him. Stay on the covenant path. Prepare to return to live with him again.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his family prior to a photo during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson’s leadership: One of ‘higher pursuits’

President Holland said after President Nelson was called as president of the Church of Jesus Christ, President Nelson invited him and Sister Patricia Terry Holland to go on a trip with him and Sister Wendy Watson Nelson to Jerusalem.

That trip led to circling the globe, said President Holland, and life-changing opportunities to dedicate temples, noting President Nelson’s special dedication to announcing and completing temples.

“Above all, he has embraced and personifies the counsel Paul gave to the Corinthians: ‘Do ye not know that they which minister holy things should live the things of the temple?’” said President Holland. “President Nelson, in the spirit of the hundreds of temples you have announced, drafted, remodeled, completed, or dedicated, we celebrate the sweet, robust, history-making 100 years of your life.”

History will remember “many marvelous characteristics” from Nelson’s time as president of the Church of Jesus, President Holland said. “One quality that was almost invisible was the warm and productive unity that Russell M. Nelson maintained between the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.”

The Rev. Brown, who has developed a relationship with President Nelson as the Church of Jesus Christ has collaborated with the NAACP, said President Nelson “has justified his existence in this world” through what he has done.

The Rev. Brown recalled introducing President Nelson at the 2019 NAACP National Convention as “my brother of another mother and I meant that because I felt that kindred spirit immediately when I met him.”

The Rev. Brown said President Nelson’s leadership makes life better for all of God’s children and leads “to higher pursuits of racial reckoning.”

He “has a world view and has led The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through unparalleled accomplishments of humanitarian, spiritual, cultural and social betterment in this nation and world.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson walk backstage during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘His respect for women is innate’

Ashlyn Owens, President Nelson’s great-granddaughter, said though the family has become very large, President Nelson has hardly missed a baby blessing, wedding, baptism or mission call opening. She said he treats everyone as an individual. Of particular note, she said, was the way President Nelson treats women.

“His respect for women is innate,” said Owens. “He has said the heavens are just as open to women as they are to men. He has taught that the kingdom of God is not and cannot be complete without women.”

President Nelson’s daughter (and oldest child) Marsha Workman said when she was growing up, she remembers her father helping with homework, teaching them how to ski and showing them how much he loved their mother.

On Mother’s Day, Workman said President Nelson would give her mother and all her sisters a carnation to honor them. “He showed us how much he loved us by setting firm and fair rules for the way we treated our siblings and the way he counseled with us when we faced challenges.”

The prophetic voice of President Nelson has helped the sisters of the church understand God’s love for women, said President Johnson. “You have taught us that yoking ourselves to the Savior through covenants is liberating and spiritually empowering.”

“Thank you for expressing confidence in us, as covenant women, to play a vital role in preparing the world for the Second Coming of the Savior,” said President Johnson. “You’ve invited us to speak up and speak out, teaching the doctrine of Christ and articulating truth, to courageously defend morality and families, to shepherd God’s children along the covenant path.”

President Johnson said she had not met a prophet and president of the Church of Jesus Christ before President Nelson. She wondered if she would feel the pain of her past mistakes in his presence.

“No,” said President Johnson. “On that first occasion, and every subsequent occasion, you have looked me in the eyes, and your clear blue eyes have communicated love — love and compassion and mercy and confidence in me, even when I hadn’t earned it by earthly standards.”

Because of Jesus Christ’s love, which she feels through President Nelson, she said she feels claimed by the Savior Jesus Christ.

“Joyfully and with all the fervor of my soul, I declare to the world that President Russell M. Nelson is a holy man, the Lord’s mouthpiece on the earth today: a mighty prophet of God. I am sure of it.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, pose during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

‘His is our role model’

The last six and a half years, President Eyring and President Oaks have worked side-by-side with President Nelson during a time where the Church of Jesus Christ is in more countries than ever — and the world underwent a global pandemic.

Both President Eyring and President Oaks reflected on the warmth they feel from President Nelson, and what they have learned from him.

“When people enter the room, he almost always stands for them, but he always stands when there are women in the room,” said President Oaks. In reply, President Eyring said, “My point is I think it sends a message. He is the Savior’s representative and he’s acting like the Savior, giving you the feeling he cares.”

Both President Eyring and President Oaks said the love President Nelson has for Latter-day Saints is remarkable.

President Oaks also noted that, in meetings, President Nelson does not lead off by telling people his opinion. Instead, he calls on individuals in the group and asks them what they think.

“To be in a room, or in a meeting, or in a conversation with President Nelson just gives you the opportunity of experiencing what it would be like to be with the Savior. He is the Savior’s representative and he is our role model.”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gestures during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Balloons are dropped for President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, meets with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Nathan Pacheco and Jenny Oaks Baker perform for President Russell M. Nelson's 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. General Authorities sing during President Russell M. Nelson's 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his daughter Rosalie Ringwood during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints receives his history from Stephen McKellar during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Jared Pierce, Jenny Oaks Baker and Nathan Pacheco perform "We Ever Pray for Thee" at the 100th birthday celebration of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 9, 2024. President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is kissed by his daughter Gloria Irion during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Responding to President Nelson’s call

“Characteristic of President Nelson, his only desire for marking this milestone was to follow the example of Jesus Christ and look with love beyond the 99 to reach out to the one in need,” said President Oaks in his opening remarks.

A video montage portrayed Latter-day Saints across the world sharing how they responded to President Nelson’s invitation to reach out to the one. In different languages, saints of all ages said they found one person in their lives with whom to share God’s love.

“I decided to visit a 14-year-old young man who hadn’t been to church for over five years,” one man said. A woman recalled how loving sisters surrounded her and gave her support.

In a separate video, children from the Philippines and Ecuador wished President Nelson a happy birthday, as did religious leaders of different faiths. The Rev. Andrew Teal from the University of Oxford, said President Nelson was “an approachable world faith leader” and “a true pioneer leader.”

Princeton University professor Robert George said the foundational principle of morality is the profound inherent and equal dignity of each and every member of the human family. “And by precept and example, you’ve taught all of us what it means to do justice to that principle, to live up to its demands.”

Dedicating a historic concert at Morehouse College where the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will share the stage with Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs, Lawrence Edward Carter Sr. said President Nelson has helped bring unity and healing.

Carter, the founding dean at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, recalled Martin Luther King Jr. saying, “Like anyone, I would like to live a long life.” Then, Carter said, “I’m convinced that the statement Dr. King made is right: that longevity has its place and its place is Temple Square.”