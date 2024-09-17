Traditional and electronic Bibles at the Public Bible Reading at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City with many community and religious leaders reading favorite passages from the Bible for National Bible Week.

The friendships we form are religiously significant. After all, our friends help shape our character and influence our choices.

Bible verses about friendship can help you choose good friends and keep your friendships strong.

Here are 20 Bible verses about friendship from the King James Version of the Bible.

Proverbs 18:24

”A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.”

This passage from Proverbs reminds us that friendships can be closer, more important relationships than family relationships. Friends can accompany us through mortal and spiritual peril, just as Jesus Christ’s disciples accompanied him.

Proverbs 17:17

”A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”

This proverb tells us that true friendship involves unconditional love.

While friendship shouldn’t involve unconditional approval of actions, it should involve seeing one another as Jesus Christ sees us.

John 15:13

”Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Jesus Christ shared this lesson not long before his death, according to the Bible. In doing so, he gave the ultimate example of friendship. He loved with complete grace and generosity.

Proverbs 27:17

”Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.”

This Bible verse about friendship reminds us that friends impact how we think, feel and behave. As one knife can sharpen another, a good friend can make us a better friend. It is therefore vital that we choose good friends that will travel with us where we want to go.

Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

”Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.”

This passage reminds us that we are not meant to be alone. Humans are relational beings. God gave us one another for a reason, and we are to help and to receive help from one another.

Proverbs 27:9

”Ointment and perfume rejoice the heart: so doth the sweetness of a man’s friend by hearty counsel.”

This proverb identifies one of the deepest sources of happiness we can find: Good, loving friendships that help us become better people.

1 Thessalonians 5:11

”Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do.”

In this Bible verse, the apostle Paul describes what friendship should look like. It should include comfort and love, as well as edification. In including these things, friendship can teach those involved about the will and character of God.

Related 20 Bible verses about comfort and strength

Job 16:20-21

”My friends scorn me: but mine eye poureth out tears unto God. O that one might plead for a man with God, as a man pleadeth for his neighbour!”

The book of Job tells of the despair and joy of Job. For much of the book, Job is lectured by his friends for not obeying God well enough, though his friends have things wrong: it was not Job’s own actions that brought tragedy to him.

This passage from Job reminds us that friends may not always be right. We must remember that God is our ultimate exemplar and leader, not our friends.

Job 42:10

”And the Lord turned the captivity of Job, when he prayed for his friends: also the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

This verse also comes from Job in the Bible. Despite feeling harassed, Job prays on behalf of his friends. The Lord recognizes his generosity and strength and blesses him for it.

Proverbs 22:24-25

”Make no friendship with an angry man; and with a furious man thou shalt not go: Lest thou learn his ways, and get a snare to thy soul.”

These Bible verses about friendship counsel us to choose friends who will help us feel the peace of God. People who cleave to darker emotions will often drag us down with them — further away from our relationship with God.

James 4:4

”Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.”

In this Bible verse, the apostle James tells us to choose our friends wisely. Friendship with people who care more about the world than God or good values will likely lead us away from peace and joy.

Proverbs 16:28

”A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends.”

A “froward” man, as referenced in this Bible verse, is an obstinate, stubborn man. Through His words and deeds, Jesus Christ sets an example of peacemaking, listening and charity. We should find friends who also embody these virtues.

Colossians 3:13

”Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.”

This passage from the book of Colossians reminds us that forgiveness and self-discipline are integral to loving relationships. No matter how hard we try, we will eventually hurt someone else, and someone else will eventually hurt us.

To preserve good relationships in the face of malice and thoughtlessness, we must try to refrain from annoyance and strive to forgive quickly and whole-heartedly.

Proverbs 27:6

”Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.”

Like the teaching in Colossians 3:13, this Bible verse about friendship reminds us that friends who hurt us should not be judged as harshly as people who flatter us for deceitful ends.

Friends usually have good intentions, even if they hurt us or give us advice that strikes us as wrong. Enemies, however, will use any approach they can to pull us down. We should therefore practice charity for our friends and try to listen to them, while ignoring comments from those without good intentions.

1 Corinthians 15:33

”Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.”

This teaching from Paul to the people of Corinth identifies an element of friendship. Friendship includes kind speaking and generosity. A good friend will love you and build you up; to be a good friend, you must love someone and build them up.

Romans 12:10

”Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another.”

In this passage in the book of Romans, the apostle Paul essentially counsels us to act like we like our friends. He reminds us that friendship should help you feel good.

As in 1 Corinthians 15:33, this Bible verse about friendship reminds us that friendship should feel friendly. If someone never makes you feel good, they are not a true friend.

Philippians 2:3-4

“Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.”

These Bible verses about friendship remind us to truly, genuinely invest in our friendships. Instead of entering into relationships with pride or condescension, we should love and cherish those around us.

Luke 6:31

”And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”

This Bible verse is the classic Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus Christ is teaching us that we should offer the same care and love that we would like to be treated with to others. This is the foundation of a good, mutually respectful friendship.

John 15:15

”Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my father I have made known unto you.”

In this scripture, Jesus Christ tells his disciples that they are his friends — and by extension, he calls us his friends, because he has also told us his mission and shared holy teachings.

1 Peter 4:8-10

”And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins. Use hospitality one to another without grudging. As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.”

In these Bible verses about friendship, the apostle Peter teaches that charity is the basis of friendship. It covers generosity, respect and forgiveness. Furthermore, it is a gift from God.

When someone shows you charity, you are feeling what the pure love of Jesus Christ feels like. When you show someone else charity, you can draw from the pure love of Jesus Christ, too.