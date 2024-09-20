President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson pose with his children during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Last week, the Deseret News published insights about President Russell M. Nelson from insiders — family, friends and colleagues — for his 100th birthday.

Not everything they shared made the story. A few days later, the Deseret News published more personal observations about President Nelson from President Camille N. Johnson, general president of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Here are additional comments from his children and grandchildren about having a prophet in the family.

Laurie Marsh, daughter: “For three of the six-and-a-half years he’s been the prophet, I witnessed it from Arequipa, Peru, where my husband and I were serving as mission leaders. I felt a little bit like Nephi. There’s a little tiny part of a chapter in 1 Nephi 2 that says about Lehi, ‘I believed every word my dad said.’ That’s how I felt about my dad, especially while we were in Peru, because I was watching everything that he was saying about the gathering of Israel come to fruition right in front of my very eyes. Every night, I just prayed with gratitude that I was having this experience, and prayed with gratitude for the blessing of being Dantzel and Russell Nelson’s daughter. I mean, it was just amazing to watch the things that he was bringing to pass.”

Marsha Workman, daughter: “It always is comforting to me to know that there is someone who sees the bigger picture. And I have found comfort in that, as it’s come from him. I also can kind of read between the lines just a little bit, too. I see him there, and yet I hear greater counsel than he might give to me if we were just sitting and talking to each other. I don’t know that, but I think that sometimes.”

Gloria Irion, daughter: “I’m always touched when people pray for the prophet, whether we’re in the temple or in any kind of meeting, and they pray for President Nelson. It’s very personal to me, and we’re just so grateful for those prayers, because they’re working in a miraculous way. Everybody’s helping pull him along. That’s still very, very sweet for us to hear the support and love we hear from people that we run across, that don’t even know us, and they just say how much they love him, and it means a lot to us, too.”

Russell Nelson Jr., son: “He just keeps going and going, and a lot of times we just sit in awe of all that he’s been able to do, and know that the Lord, is sustaining him, and everybody’s prayers are sustaining him. For that, we are very grateful. But we also know that there’s a great work for him to do, and he’s doing it, so that’s been a wonderful thing to witness and not necessarily be a part of any more than anybody else in the church, but maybe to see from the sidelines a little bit.”

Marsha Workman, daughter: “I feel grateful to him for being prepared to receive that inspiration.”

Gloria Irion, daughter: “I know this is very sweet for him. I remember once, close to one of his birthdays, I just gave him a big hug and said, ‘Oh, I’m just so grateful that you’re here. I feel like every day is a gift.’ And he said, ‘Well, as long as I’m useful.’ I think he’s useful, and he knows that he’ll be useful until it’s the next one’s turn, and he wants to give it all he’s got while he’s able to. So, we’re grateful that he’s still sharp and able to accomplish what he’s able to with the help of his sweet wife and Heavenly Father.”

Russell Irion, grandson: “He was ready to be a tool in the hands of God, and I think he’s doing it beautifully.”

Elder Patrick Kearon asks BYU students to become 'flecks of gold' (Sept. 17)

How long is 100 years? Historians give a tour of jarring changes that span President Nelson's life (Sept. 16)

9 songs added to new Latter-day Saint hymnbook — including 'Amazing Grace' (Sept. 12)

About the church

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicated the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. Read the dedicatory prayer here. See a photo gallery here.

The First Presidency announced the Tacoma Washington Temple will be built in Federal Way.

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar will host a worldwide devotional for young adults to be broadcast on Nov. 3 and 10.

The Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announced the 2025 youth theme: “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36.

Kristin Chenoweth was a surprise guest artist at the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s final tour concert in Georgia.

The church invited young single adults to serve as Nauvoo performing missionaries.

How Bonnie H. Cordon is making faculty, students of Southern Virginia University family

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III invited students to become ‘covenant-keeping disciple-leaders’ at the first devotional of the fall semester.

What I’m reading

In February, I wrote, “There Hulu goes again” about what then was the upcoming series, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Now that it has aired, there is a lot of commentary about what it does and doesn’t portray. I highly recommend Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver’s impassioned opinion piece titled, “The ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ does not represent me.”

Meanwhile, two researchers say that the real secret about Latter-day Saint women won’t show up on Hulu anytime soon, because studies show that highly religious women — especially those who practice their faith at home — are more likely to find meaning, happiness and fulfilling relationships.

A new national study refutes three mistaken perceptions about religious people in America — that believers are driven by politics, their numbers are shrinking and they are intolerant. The graphics for this story tell the tale.

