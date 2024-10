President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to the crowd as he joins his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Deseret News photographers captured hundreds of images inside and outside the Conference Center during the five sessions of general conference held this weekend.

Here are some of our favorite photos (shared in chronological order) from the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Conferencegoers take a group photo before the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maria Arcos, left, and Blanca E. Vargas, both from Mexico, take a selfie before the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Conferencegoers participate in the sustaining of leadership of the church in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk onto the stand in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City prior to the 194th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Patrick Kearon, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, exit after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, holds hands with his wife, Sister Mary Cook, after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, exit after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, exits after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. McCain, exit after the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he makes his entrance during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Conferencegoers rest their heads on each other as they listen to a speaker during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles at the audience prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Youth in the choir prepare for the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A father and son wait for the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves prior to the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Leslie Walker directs a children’s choir from northern Utah during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Susan H. Porter, general president of the Primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with fellow church leaders after giving the closing prayer for the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he exits the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, as they exit the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

General authorities stand and sing a hymn during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Conferencegoers exit after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Audience members listen during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, wave to conferencegoers as they exit the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, smile following the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gives a thumbs-up during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' First Presidency, waves to conferencegoers during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Missionaries in the choir make heart signs to conferencegoers during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he enters the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Audience members work their way inside prior to "Music & the Spoken Word" and the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Kenna Cardon takes a photo with Joshua Cardon and Russ Scadden prior to the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Katherine Christofferson, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk toward their seats at the Conference Center. President Russell M. Nelson, president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wasn’t in attendance at the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Lesa J. Stevenson, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Ulisses Soares, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, blows kisses to the audience as he exits after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, exclaims as he sees his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Heather Crozier reacts as she and her daughter, Kirtland, listen to President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he announces 17 new temples will be built, during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News