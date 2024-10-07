A family from Arequipa, Peru, watches the morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The word “religion” invokes for many in society today images of clergy, houses of worship and sacred ceremonies — and nothing more. For instance, this weekend’s semiannual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could be seen by some as encapsulated by 33 speakers, music from several choirs and glimpses of the 21,000 people participating in the faith’s Conference Center in Sunday best.

What’s missing from this conference portrayal is the people on the other side of the screen — recipients of these messages in millions of homes across approximately 187 countries. For a faith uniquely dedicated to worship that is both “home-centered” and “church-supported,” the visuals below provided by the church capture an important glimpse of what that “other half” of the faith’s general conference was like this weekend.

While playing "conference Bingo," Family in Utah watches the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Janae Bingham | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A family in Japan watches the October session of general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo by Sayaka Okubo

In Argentina, Latter-day Saints watch the Sunday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Cinthia Herrera

In Utah, a father and his children watch the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Janae Bingham

Family in Argentina watches the Sunday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Cinthia Herrera

In Nigeria, Latter-day Saints watch the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via Internet streaming. Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan participate in the sustaining of church leaders on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo by Sayaka Okubo

Members from San Clemente and Corona, Calif., participate in the sustaining of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Saturday morning session on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Amelia Lyon

Young women in Nigeria watch the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arequipa, Peru, watches general conference on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Miguel Pachas

Young woman in Argentina watches general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Cinthia Herrera

In Uruguay, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in general conference on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Daniel Martinez

Members from San Clemente and Corona, Calif., participate in the sustaining of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Saturday morning session on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Amelia Lyon

Using their phone, a couple in Ecuador participates in general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Kristin Grunauer | KRISTIN GRUNAUER

A family in Japan watches general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo by Sayaka Okubo

In Tanzania, a family listens to the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Viña del Mar, Chile, watch general conference on Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Nicolas Serey

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Viña del Mar, Chile, watch general conference on Oct. 6, 2024. Photo by Nicolas Serey

A couple watches the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Relief Society sisters In Nigeria watches October 2024 general conference via Internet streaming session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day. Saints

In Ecuador, a family watches the October session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Kristin Grunauer | KRISTIN GRUNAUER

A couple in Nigeria participates in the Saturday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints via Internet streaming. Photo by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A mother and her children watch the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan.. Photo by Sayaka Okubo