Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, greet attendees after the Tallahassee Florida Temple dedication in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida’s state motto is the same as the national motto of the United States: “In God We Trust.” This faith in God has only been strengthened as the state welcomes its third temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Tallahassee Florida Temple on Dec. 8, marking the 16th and last temple dedicated in 2024.

“Our Savior can be found everywhere in the temple,” said Elder Kearon. “In every ordinance, in every covenant, in every promised blessing and particularly in the power and grace we receive as we shed the practices and priorities of the world in favor of pursuing our relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, center, are joined by, from left to right, ; Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Carol Waddell; Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Loredana De Feo; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan; and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter; in a photo near the Tallahassee Florida Temple in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Those who come to the Lord’s house, he said, receive solace, peace and refuge at any time, but especially when they feel lost.

“In this sacred space, our true selves can be found, as we leave the distractions and pettiness of the world outside and receive an extra measure of the Spirit of the Lord to help us hear His still, small voice and meet the demands of life. We can be found here in the temple because here in the temple we find Jesus Christ.”

About 25,000 guests were expected to tour the Tallahassee temple during its three-week open house last month, but the event brought a total of 40,976.

Tallahassee Florida Stake President Benjamin Smith said, “The acceptance of the Tallahassee Florida Temple in the community is a miracle that has occurred because of the will of the Lord and the lives that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are living.”

The Tallahassee Florida Temple in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bishop Todd Wahlquist of the Tallahassee YSA 5th Ward said “the public reaction here has been one of tremendous interest” as the temple has opened conversation about the church. “It’s been the talk of Tallahassee.”

He continued: “I think people still don’t quite understand that the Savior is the absolute center of everything that we do. And when they walk in [during the open house], and one of the first pictures they see is of the Savior, it’s been great for understanding and better communication with other people about the gospel and the church.”

The bishop’s wife, Myla Wahlquist, invited friends from work to tour the temple with her. “I feel like they’ve left with a better understanding of who we are as a people,” she said. One of the friends who attended the open house signed her birthday card as, “Your sister in Christ.”

Myla Wahlquist said: “She understood more that He is the central focus of our church. And she’s of a different faith, but I know that He’s the central focus of her church too. So I think there’s a lot of connections made when people understand that.”

The sun rises over the Tallahassee Florida Temple in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Florida Tallahassee Mission President Terry Trusty said, “This great edifice and the spirit of its presence draws others ... to the Savior. It is a beacon to come to His holy house and to come unto Him.”

His wife, Sister Ellen Trusty, noted that both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and nonmembers will benefit from Tallahassee’s new edifice. “The temple in Tallahassee is a beacon of light on the hill. All who come to Tallahassee will have the opportunity to partake of the light.”

Black vultures at Wakulla Springs near Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An alligator suns in Wakulla Springs near Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tallahassee Florida Temple

Address: 2440 Papillion Way, Tallahassee, Florida

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: June 5, 2021, presided over by Elder James B. Martino, a General Authority Seventy and then president of the North America Southeast Area

Public open house: Nov. 4-23, 2024, excluding Sundays

Dedicated: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 4.97 acres

Building size: 29,255 square feet

Building height: 125 feet, including the spire

Temple district: 8 stakes — 5 in northern Florida, 2 in southern Georgia and 1 in Alabama.