Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, by helping move dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Young people have been serving in their communities and making a difference for Global Youth Service Day and Global Youth Service Month — including youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who turned out in force to take part.

The Church teaches the importance of following Jesus Christ’s example in serving others and supports the Global Youth Service initiative through JustServe. The free online platform created by the Church connects charitable and nonprofit organizations with volunteers.

On Global Youth Service Day — April 25-27 — and throughout Global Youth Service Month, thousands of young men and women have made a difference in their communities.

Read this story on theChurchNews.com.