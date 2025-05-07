Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The selfless example of Mormon pioneers was presented in Utah Wednesday as a beacon for global leaders during the second annual Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit.

The pioneers divided into companies that selflessly planted crops and built cabins for those who traveled the plains of the American West after them, said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Most would move on before enjoying the fruits of their own labors. Similarly, strong communities and lasting organizations are built by those who look beyond themselves — those willing to plant today so others can harvest tomorrow," said Bishop Caussé, who spoke during the first day of the two-day summit at the Zions Technology Center.

The summit began with a discussion of global trade between former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Wednesday’s speakers will include past prime ministers of the United Kingdom (Theresa May), New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern) and Australia (Kevin Rudd) and former U.S. Secretaries of State Condoleeza Rice and Antony J. Blinken.

Bishop Caussé made a case that service is both an economic driver that benefits companies that promote it in both the short and long term as well as a Christian imperative for the Church of Jesus Christ. He outlined ways the church engages in local, national and global humanitarian work that included spending $1.45 billion to care for those in need in 2024.

Bishop Caussé, who led a global food distribution company before joining full-time church service, said there is no coincidence between Utah’s position as a leading state in economic growth and volunteer service.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“These two are connected. The values people develop through service, often beginning at a young age, carry over into their professional lives, driving hard work, dedication and innovation,” he said.

He encouraged business leaders to make service a core value of their organizations for that reason.

“Service doesn’t just benefit the community — it also strengthens businesses and other organizations," he said, pointing to research by the ProBono Institute published as “The Business Case for Volunteerism.” The article highlighted research showing that corporate volunteer programs boost employee engagement, help attract and retain talent and support leadership development, Bishop Caussé said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is intentional about providing people with service opportunities because service often blesses the giver as much as the receiver, he said.

“That‘s our goal — to uplift both, givers and receivers,“ he said.

Bishop Caussé said the church’s JustServe app and online platform recently reached the milestone of connecting 1 million volunteers to service opportunities. More than 18,000 organizations in 18 countries have posted service opportunities, and there are now more than 300 JustServe clubs in high schools, he said.

“Service may be the most powerful force for good,” he said. “As a church, we actively seek ways to bring people from all walks of life together to experience the joy of serving one another.”

The church releases an annual report on its giving called “Caring for Those in Need” for two reasons, Bishop Caussé said.

“We share these summaries each year to show those who donate their time or resources the collective good their contributions make possible,” he said. “We also hope that others who see these efforts will feel inspired to join us in serving those in need.”

Beyond reporting the church’s financial support for those who need it, Bishop Caussé said one of his favorite data points is the documentation of 6.6 million hours of volunteer service donated by Latter-day Saints last year.

“That, for me, is the heart and soul of what we do,” he said.

The report cannot capture all the service church members give in their communities or the true impact of service, he said. It also should motivate global and local leaders as well as parents.

We must help the rising generation develop a love for service early in their lives, as early as possible in their lives," he said.

The church’s vast, global humanitarian efforts are rooted in the Great Depression, when church leaders paired unemployed church members with local farmers who couldn’t afford to hire workers. The members worked in exchange for food. The system produced a surplus that the church began to distribute, Bishop Caussé said.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorporation’s Technology Center in Midvale on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Today, our production exceeds the needs of our own church members, which allows us to donate and ship millions of pounds of food and other commodities to food banks across the country as part of our broader humanitarian efforts," he said.

During the pandemic, most of the church’s food donations went to people who are not members of the church, he said.

He said the church’s motivations are rooted in Christian fundamentals.

“While we are grateful to offer humanitarian aid, we want to be clear that we are not a humanitarian organization in the usual sense,” he said. “We are a church, and we give and serve because ... we intend to live or strive to live the two great commandments as taught by Jesus Christ: loving God and loving our neighbor. Service lies at the heart of this commitment and is a core, unchanging principle of our faith.”

The church has expanded its total humanitarian welfare expenditures every year from at least 2015 to the present, the Deseret News has reported.

“... Each year we work to increase our contributions and service in ways that can create a lasting impact,” Bishop Caussé said Wednesday.

While the church helps those in need and provides opportunities to serve, another goal is to foster self-reliance through educational and work opportunities, he said.

For example, Bishop Caussé said that:

BYU-Pathway Worldwide provided an affordable online program for online certificates and degrees to 75,000 students in over 180 countries in 2024.

The Perpetual Education Fund supported about 7,000 students who pursued vocational training in their home countries last year.

Deseret Industries thrift stores helped nearly 18,000 people find work last year.

“As much as I wish we could feed every hungry child, shelter every person in need and care for everyone who is sick, we know the church alone can only do so much,” he said. “But when many organizations and individuals share that same commitment to serving others, our combined impact can reach far beyond what any one of us could do alone.”