A Latter-day Saint congregation in the Dominican Republic sings from “Hymns—For Home and Church.”

A classic carol and several original songs are included in 11 new hymns released Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The new hymns include the Austrian classic "Still, Still, Still," the African American spiritual "I’m Gonna Live So God Can Use Me" and a widely beloved Christian hymn, "The Lord’s My Shepherd," with a new arrangement.

There also is a song translated from the church’s Spanish hymnbook written in 1912 by a Mexican Latter-day Saint missionary ("Oh, How Great Is Our Joy“).

“It’s our hope that everyone will realize that this is a new day,” Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in the news release. “That this is a wonderful day where there’s a refreshing of this hymnal that we have, and we’re hopeful that everyone thoroughly enjoys these new hymns and actually develops new favorites that, in years to come, become their old favorites.”

The other seven added hymns are:

The church is releasing batches of songs for the book "Hymns—For Home and Church." The new hymnbook is scheduled to be published in 2027, the Deseret News reported earlier this month.

The songs are collected in a digital hymnbook available in the faith’s online Music Library, Gospel Library and Sacred Music app.

The latest batch will be available in those libraries within 24 hours, the church announced in a news release.

“Families and congregations around the world should begin using all these hymns right away,” Elder Renlund said. “Many wards and branches have done this in exemplary ways. Please continue to do so.”

Thursday’s set was the fourth batch of hymns released since the first songs dropped in May 2024. The four batches have included a total of 48 hymns.

