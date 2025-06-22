President Russell M. Nelson speaks via a pre-recorded video at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, during the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

PROVO, Utah — In the final message to newly called mission leaders who are about to begin their service around the world, Church President Russell M. Nelson shared his testimony of the Book of Mormon and its ability to strengthen individuals’ conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

On Sunday, June 22, President Nelson shared his message in a pre-recorded video with new mission leaders gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. He encouraged the new leaders to help the missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their care be included among the lives changed and converted during their service.

“Perhaps at no other time in your life will you see so many lives change. These will of course include the lives of those who find and join the Church in your mission,” he said. “At least as important, however, is the conversion of your missionaries.”

Read the full story at TheChurchNews.com.