In this photo made Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, blue-shirted upperclassmen help move items belonging to incoming freshman at the University of Maine in Orono.

College is easy for some students, and difficult for others. Many parents find themselves faced with unexpected challenges and setbacks as they prepare for their children to start their journey toward a college degree.

With hard work and a lot of preparation, college years often provide some of the most rewarding experiences a student can have. Being prepared to leave home can make a difference in their success.

Emotional Preparation

Moving to college can be emotionally straining and draining, especially for kids who haven’t been away from home for long periods of time. For students who spent a year or two taking online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finding stability may be even more difficult.

According to The Washington Post, normalizing your child’s feelings is important. He or she is likely feeling both excited and nervous for this new step. Consider familiarizing your child with campus counseling services. Some universities even provide a free membership for some mental wellness apps.

Change equals stress, per Forbes. Sit down with your new college student and ask them what they feel unsure about and what they’d like to know. Do they know how to set up appointments, purchase what they need at the store, cook a few basic meals, manage their time, take care of their apartment or do their laundry? Show them how to do these things without “jumping in” to do everything for them.

Don’t hover. Tracking your child on an app or demanding daily conversations with him or her may negatively impact your child’s ability to function independently, experts say. Trust your college student to make decisions, and be there to listen when things get tough.

Additional Tips

Going to college is a financial sacrifice for many students and their families. According to USA Today, budgeting is a key way to look ahead and prepare for a child’s higher education.

A College Ave survey found that most parents feel the most stress about figuring out how to pay for college. More than half of the families surveyed said that college costs are more than they expected.

While finances can be overwhelming, there are ways to cut through the confusion. Do your research on what you can afford and what other options exist, such as scholarships, grants and loans.

Health care and medical documents are also essential to keep track of, according to The New York Times. “At 18, individuals gain the right to make their own medical decisions, as well as the privacy protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act” per the Times. “A health care power of attorney empowers parents or guardians to make medical decisions, and may also permit them to access medical records if their child is incapacitated.”

Keeping track of legal documents, especially those pertaining to your child’s medical history, may be extremely helpful in the event of an emergency. Keep a copy of your child’s drivers license, immunization records, prescription records and primary passport page.

Consider also sending your child to college with sentimental items of value, such as a beloved childhood object, some handwritten letters of encouragement or a few family photos. These items will be familiar reminders of love and support as your child embarks on a new journey.