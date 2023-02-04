Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 
High School Sports Sports

High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes capture fourth straight 6A state title

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes capture fourth straight 6A state title
Bingham competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Bingham competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Bingham Minerettes continued their reign of 6A drill on Saturday.

Bingham won two of three categories en route to capturing its fourth straight 6A state championship on Saturday night at UVU.

Bingham finished first in both the Dance and Show categories en route to the state title. Farmington, which won the Military category on Saturday, finished runner-up to Bingham for the second straight year.

Rounding out the top five in 6A were Layton, Davis and Farmington.

merlin_2961827.jpg

Bingham celebrate their first place championship in 6A drill team at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 32
Bingham competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Bingham competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 32
merlin_2961823.jpg

Bingham celebrate their first place championship in 6A drill team at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 32
merlin_2961821.jpg

Bingham competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 32
merlin_2961819.jpg

Farmington celebrate their first place win in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 32
merlin_2961817.jpg

Farmington competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 32
merlin_2961815.jpg

Farmington competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 32
merlin_2961813.jpg

Cyprus competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 32
merlin_2961813.jpg

Cyprus competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 32
merlin_2961811.jpg

Herriman competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 32
merlin_2961809.jpg

Farmington competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 32
merlin_2961807.jpg

Pleasant Grove competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 32
merlin_2961805.jpg

Bingham competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 32
merlin_2961803.jpg

Mountain Ridge competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 32
merlin_2961801.jpg

Davis competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 32
merlin_2961797.jpg

Copper Hills competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 32
merlin_2961799.jpg

Layton competes in Show during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 32
merlin_2961795.jpg

Copper Hills competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 32
merlin_2961793.jpg

Pleasant Grove competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 32
merlin_2961791.jpg

Layton competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 32
merlin_2961789.jpg

Mountain Ridge competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 32
merlin_2961787.jpg

Herrriman competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 32
merlin_2961785.jpg

Davis competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 32
merlin_2961783.jpg

Davis competes during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
24 of 32
merlin_2961781.jpg

Cyprus competes in Dance during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
25 of 32
merlin_2961779.jpg

Herriman competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
26 of 32
merlin_2961777.jpg

Layton competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
27 of 32
merlin_2961775.jpg

Copper Hills competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
28 of 32
merlin_2961773.jpg

Pleasant Grove competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
29 of 32
merlin_2961771.jpg

Herrriman competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
30 of 32
merlin_2961769.jpg

Mountain Ridge competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
31 of 32
merlin_2961767.jpg

Cyprus competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
32 of 32
merlin_2961827.jpg
Bingham competes in Military during 6A drill team state championship at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
merlin_2961823.jpg
merlin_2961821.jpg
merlin_2961819.jpg
merlin_2961817.jpg
merlin_2961815.jpg
merlin_2961813.jpg
merlin_2961813.jpg
merlin_2961811.jpg
merlin_2961809.jpg
merlin_2961807.jpg
merlin_2961805.jpg
merlin_2961803.jpg
merlin_2961801.jpg
merlin_2961797.jpg
merlin_2961799.jpg
merlin_2961795.jpg
merlin_2961793.jpg
merlin_2961791.jpg
merlin_2961789.jpg
merlin_2961787.jpg
merlin_2961785.jpg
merlin_2961783.jpg
merlin_2961781.jpg
merlin_2961779.jpg
merlin_2961777.jpg
merlin_2961775.jpg
merlin_2961773.jpg
merlin_2961771.jpg
merlin_2961769.jpg
merlin_2961767.jpg

Class 6A

Team standings

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Pleasant Grove

Military

1. Farmington

2. Bingham

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Copper Hills

Dance

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Pleasant Grove

Show

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Davis

4. Layton

5. Herriman

Next Up In Sports
3 keys to BYU’s 81-66 win over Pacific
High school drill team: Viewmont edges Spanish Fork to clinch repeat 5A state championship
A closer look at All-Star selections — and snubs
High school drill team: Dixie continues 4A dominance, wins fourth straight state title
Analysis: Will Hardy not afraid to change rotations, a look at transition woes and Mike Conley’s 1,000th game
High school girls basketball: Friday’s highlights include win No. 1 for Maple Mountain, South Sevier upset win