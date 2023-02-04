High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes capture fourth straight 6A state title

The Bingham Minerettes continued their reign of 6A drill on Saturday.

Bingham won two of three categories en route to capturing its fourth straight 6A state championship on Saturday night at UVU.

Bingham finished first in both the Dance and Show categories en route to the state title. Farmington, which won the Military category on Saturday, finished runner-up to Bingham for the second straight year.

Rounding out the top five in 6A were Layton, Davis and Farmington.

Class 6A

Team standings

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Pleasant Grove

Military

1. Farmington

2. Bingham

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Copper Hills

Dance

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Layton

4. Davis

5. Pleasant Grove

Show

1. Bingham

2. Farmington

3. Davis

4. Layton

5. Herriman

