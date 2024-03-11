Registered radiologic technologist Holly Speer performs a mammogram on Heather Simonsen at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City on April 7, 2023.

According to a recent analysis published in JAMA Network, from 1957 to 2019, breast cancer death rates plummeted by 58%. This is comparative to 27 deaths per 100,000 women, instead of 64 per 100,000.

The analysis found percentages of reduction were associated with:

Treating metastatic breast cancer, causing 29% reduction: Cancer spreading from breasts to other areas of the body, per Cleveland Clinic.

Cancer spreading from breasts to other areas of the body, per Cleveland Clinic. Screening, causing 25% reduction: Typically done with a mammogram, breast MRI or clinical breast exam, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Typically done with a mammogram, breast MRI or clinical breast exam, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treating stage I to III breast cancer, causing 47% reduction: Stage I involves cancer spreading in small areas. Stage II is where the tumor is between 20 to 50 millimeters. Stage III involves a tumor larger than 50 millimeters, spread to skin or chest wall and lymph node growth, per Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Jennifer Caswell-Jin, a co-author in the analysis and assistant professor of oncology at Stanford Medicine, told The Washington Post that the 58% decrease represents “what the mortality would have been estimated to be in 2019 if no improvements (in screenings and treatments) had been made.’”

Breast cancer across populations of color

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation said people of color face notable discrepancies in screening, care, treatment and outcomes when compared to their white counterparts. Here are their findings:

Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women.

are to die from breast cancer compared to white women. Black women under 50 are more than 50% likely to be diagnosed with aggressive breast cancers than white women.

are likely to be diagnosed with aggressive breast cancers than white women. American Indians and Native Alaskans are 8% more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women.

are to die from breast cancer compared to white women. Native American women and women of African, Hispanic and Latin American descent are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive breast cancers at earlier ages.

An editorial also published in JAMA Network, which accompanied the analysis, agreed, stating that though breast cancer mortality rates have dropped, “reductions have not been equally distributed across all patient populations.”

The Washington Post summarized the editorial finding, saying that “rural, Black and uninsured patients” had the greatest risk of dying.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation found racial disparities in breast cancer persist because of:

Underrepresentation in clinical trials.

Limited access to good health care.

Genetic and biological factors.

Breast cancer in women verses men

According to the CDC, in the U.S. each year, 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and around 2,100 in men. The disease claims the lives of about 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. each year.

As women’s breasts are made to carry milk after childbirth, in puberty, they develop lobules and milk ducts. Breast cancer typically appears in these lobules and ducts, showcasing why women have higher rates of breast cancer in comparison to men, per City of Hope, a nonprofit cancer center.

Furthermore, women produce more estrogen than men, which may increase the cancer risk, per City of Hope.

Symptoms of breast cancer

While symptoms might differ from person to person, both men and women have similar signs and symptoms of breast cancer, according to the CDC.

Presence of a new lump in the breast or armpit.

Thickening or swelling observed in part of the breast.

Skin irritation or dimpling noticed on the breast.

Redness or flakiness of the skin around the nipple area or the breast.

Nipple retraction or experiencing pain in the nipple area.

Nipple discharge, not related to breast milk, including blood.

Any alteration in the size or shape of the breast.

Experiencing pain in any region of the breast.

Detecting breast cancer

Due to the smaller size and less tissue in men’s breasts compared to women’s, men may have a heightened ability to detect lumps or structural changes in the breast, per City of Hope.

Men and women can receive a mammogram, MRI or clinical exam to detect breast cancer, per City of Hope.

Sadly, you can have breast cancer for years before noticing breast changes. This is why it’s important to visit a health provider and check for cancer yourself regularly, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Video instructions for women

Video instructions for men

Treating breast cancer

Treatment of breast cancer is also the same for men and women. Here are several options, per the CDC.

Surgery.

Chemotherapy.

Hormonal therapy.

Biological therapy.

Radiation therapy.

Talk to your doctor about what would be best for you.