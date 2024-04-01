McDonald’s is pictured in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. McDonald's will be making multiple changes to its menu in the coming years, including adding spicy McNuggets and a bagel sandwich.

Over the past few weeks, McDonald’s has announced several upcoming changes to its menu.

Here are some of the planned additions.

After 4 years, the bagel sandwich is back

The beloved McDonald’s bagel sandwich has returned to menus. Customers have seen it at multiple U.S. locations in recent weeks.

According to Food & Wine, the popular breakfast item was discontinued back in 2020. The company hasn’t confirmed when the bagel sandwich will appear nationwide, but fans of it are tracking its whereabouts with a spreadsheet tracker and in a Facebook group.

The product’s rerelease was first announced in January this year. The bagel sandwich will be available in three meat varieties: bacon, egg and cheese; sausage, egg and cheese; and steak, egg and cheese, per KTLA. There is also a meatless version available with only egg and cheese.

Spicy McNuggets

Along with the limited-time release of its Savory Chili sauce — part of a recent anime-inspired promotion called “WcDonald’s” — McDonald’s is bringing back spicy McNuggets.

Delish reported that the nuggets have a fried coating “seasoned with a signature blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper.”

The item began appearing at participating restaurants on March 25, and the brand confirmed it will be available in the following cities.

Chicago.

Miami.

New York City.

Philadelphia.

San Francisco.

The spicy nuggets can be ordered as a “4-piece, 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece or even a 40-piece,” per Today. They have been brought back as a limited-time item annually since their introduction in 2020.

Krispy Kreme at McDonald’s

On March 26, Krispy Kreme announced a partnership with McDonald’s. The fast-food chain will start selling the doughnuts at participating locations later this year, and the release will become nationwide by the end of 2026.

McDonald’s will be selling three Krispy Kreme flavors at its restaurants: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced “Kreme” Filled.

Here’s what Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing and customer experience officer, shared in Krispy Kreme’s statement: “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

Krispy Kreme doughnuts were first tested and sold at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky. When it’s launched nationwide, the partnership will “more than double” the doughnut brand’s points of access, according to USA Today.

At McDonald’s, the doughnuts can be purchased individually or in a six-pack, per CNN.