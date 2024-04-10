Apricots from Smith Orchards are displayed in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during a press conference at the Downtown Farmers Market. A half-cup of dried apricots may contain 755 milligrams of potassium, and apricots are also a good source of iron and antioxidants.

As “the third most abundant mineral in the body,” potassium is a vital part of how we function, per Healthline.

It supports the heart, kidneys, muscles and nervous system, which helps explain why a potassium deficiency can lead to complications such as high blood pressure and an increase in urine production, according to Medical News Today.

Getting enough potassium per day — 3,400 milligrams for adult males and 2,600 milligrams for adult females, respectively — is important, but you don’t have to use bananas and dietary supplements to get there, per the National Institutes of Health. In fact, NIH listed nine foods with a higher potassium content than a medium banana (422 mg).

Here are some alternate sources of potassium.

1. Acorn squash

Potassium: 896 mg per cup.

Everyday Health reported that 1 cup of cooked acorn squash can hold 896 mg of potassium.

Acorn squash is a great source of B vitamins such as thiamine (vitamin B1) and pyridoxine (vitamin B6), which are used for metabolism and the production of red blood cells.

Acorn squash is also rich with antioxidant compounds shown to “reduce your risk of various chronic conditions, such as heart disease and certain cancers,” reported Healthline.

2. Apricots

Potassium: 755 mg per half-cup.

Medical News Today reported that a half-cup of dried apricots may contain 755 mg of potassium. Apricots are also a good source of iron and antioxidants.

Apricots contain vitamins C and E, which may help protect the skin from UV damage and may even reduce the risk of melanoma, according to Healthline.

If you want to get the most amount of potassium from an apricot snack, choose dried apricots.

“Dried apricots have more fiber and antioxidants than fresh apricots, both of which are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease,” Amanda Nicole, a registered dietitian, told Business Insider.

3. Lentils

Potassium: 731 mg per cup.

Lentils — a small, round legume — can hold 731 mg of potassium within 1 cup when cooked, per Medical News Today.

Business Insider reported that 1 cup of cooked lentils contains 18 grams of plant-based protein. Lentils are also rich in fiber and could help “prevent spikes in blood sugar levels,” it said.

Caution: If you’re cooking with canned lentils, make sure to rinse them off to reduce sodium content, per Medical News Today.

4. Orange juice

Potassium: 496 mg per cup.

According to Healthline, 1 cup of orange juice can provide 496 mg of potassium. Aside from its high vitamin C content, orange juice is also rich in:

Antioxidants.

Folate.

Thiamine.

Vitamin A.

Healthline added that orange juice’s high amount of antioxidants may “improve the body’s ability to fight free radicals, inflammation, and heart disease.” Drinking orange juice can also benefit bone health if the juice is fortified with calcium and vitamin D.

Caution: Like with any other juice, focus on drinking 100% orange juice without any added sugars, per Medical News Today.

5. Potatoes

Potassium: 926 mg (in one medium potato).

When eaten baked and with its skin intact, a medium-sized potato can hold 926 mg of potassium, according to Medical News Today.

Nicole, the dietitian, told Business Insider that potatoes are full of fiber, which helps keep your level of blood sugar stable.

By comparison, sweet potatoes don’t contain as much potassium, at 754 mg, but they do hold a ton of fiber to “reduce constipation and improve heart health,” per Business Insider.