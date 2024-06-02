Taco Bell just rolled out a new collaboration with Cheez-Its: the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada became available on May 30 for rewards members.

All customers will be able to to order these cheesy new items starting June 6, according to USA Today.

What are the new Taco Bell items with Cheez-Its?

Taco Bell has introduced two new items featuring Cheez-Its — but not just any Cheez-Its: jumbo ones. Take a look at their new menu items below.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme incorporates ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and a flour tortilla, grilled together and completed by stuffing a giant Cheez-It down the center. You can order it for $5.49.

The Big Cheez-It Tostada combines ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream, all topping a jumbo Cheez-It. You can order it for $3.99.

Not full yet? Order the Big Cheez-It Box. It comes with a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries and a medium drink. You can order it for $8.99.

Other new fast foods coming June 2024

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food chain with new items on the menu.