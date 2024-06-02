Taco Bell just rolled out a new collaboration with Cheez-Its: the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada became available on May 30 for rewards members.
All customers will be able to to order these cheesy new items starting June 6, according to USA Today.
What are the new Taco Bell items with Cheez-Its?
Taco Bell has introduced two new items featuring Cheez-Its — but not just any Cheez-Its: jumbo ones. Take a look at their new menu items below.
- The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme incorporates ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and a flour tortilla, grilled together and completed by stuffing a giant Cheez-It down the center. You can order it for $5.49.
- The Big Cheez-It Tostada combines ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream, all topping a jumbo Cheez-It. You can order it for $3.99.
- Not full yet? Order the Big Cheez-It Box. It comes with a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Nacho Fries and a medium drink. You can order it for $8.99.
Other new fast foods coming June 2024
Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food chain with new items on the menu.
- Burger King’s Smoky Maple Chicken Biscuit: This new menu item mixed chicken with smoky maple glaze and a buttermilk biscuit, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. You can order it until August 31 or before supplies run out.
- Jack-in-the-Box $4 menu: Jack-in-the-Box rolls out Jack’s Munchies Under $4 Menu on June 3. It comes with twelve items under $4, including tacos, cheeseburgers, fries and more, according to KTLA.
- Wendy’s Saucy Nuggets: From June 3 to June 9, Wendy’s will launch nuggets in Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Ghost Pepper and Garlic Parmesan flavors via their app. On June 10 the nuggets will roll out in-restaurant, according to Fast Food Club.
- Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake: This seasonal favorite is back for the summer. It mixes peach flavor with a creamy milkshake base. Order it beginning June 10, according to a Chick-fil-A news release.
- Chick-fil-A Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich: Chick-fil-A is refreshing its menu with sugary maple syrup, toasty pepper, pickles, cheese, lettuce, chicken and bacon. They tested it at various restaurants last year and now plan to roll it out on June 10, according to a Chick-fil-A news release.