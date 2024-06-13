Boaters are pictured at Deer Creek Island Resort near Heber City on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Alejandro Araujo, 16, drowned in a California Lake on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in Shaver Lake, California, after jumping off a pontoon boat, according to USA Today.

Once his body was found, officials confirmed that he wore a life vest when he jumped from the boat, but said that it hadn’t been clipped properly, per The Fresno Bee.

“He had placed the vest around his neck but never clipped the belt around his waist,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The vest came off and he disappeared under the water.”

The recent tragedy is one of countless accidents that will occur on or near boats this summer. But there are steps you can take to minimize the risk of something going wrong.

Here are what experts in Fresno County had to say about boat safety after last weekend’s disaster.

How to boat safely

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Facebook after the drowning, in which Deputy Erica Covarrubias provided some water safety tips: