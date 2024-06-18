A firefighter carries a hose while battling the Point Fire along West Dry Creek Rd. in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions have brought on wildfires in several states.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the areas burned by wildfires have increased since the 1980s, particularly during the spring and summer months. If not contained, wildfires “have the potential to harm property, livelihoods, and human health.”

Here’s what you should know about recent wildfire reports.

Where have there been wildfires?

A village on a New Mexico tribal reservation is being threatened by two quickly moving wildfires, according to CNN. George Ducker, a New Mexico Forestry spokesperson, told CNN that 5,000 residents were forced to evacuate as smoke filled the sky.

As of early Tuesday, the South Fork Fire has consumed over 13,000 acres with zero percent containment, per the Village of Ruidoso. Officials are now concerned that wind gusts could push the fire further east. An additional blaze, the Salt Fire, is also threatening the area.

Together, the fires are like “a pair of tongs, and Ruidoso is in the middle,” Ducker told CNN.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico said in a statement: “I strongly urge residents of Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and heed official instructions to help minimize risk.”

New Mexico isn’t the only state that’s been dealing with fires. According to CBS News, several wildfires broke out over the weekend — 14 active blazes “of at least 10 acres or more.”

The Post Fire, burning northwest of Los Angeles, has spread to more than 15,000 acres. Wind gusts have caused the fires to grow substantially.

In Duchesne County, Utah, a wildfire started on Monday afternoon, per ABC4 Utah. Officials have said the fire isn’t a threat to any buildings right now.

How to stay safe during wildfires

If there’s a wildfire near the area, stay in the loop with local news and reports. Local authorities will let you know if you need to evacuate. According to the American Red Cross, there are some ways to stay safe if a fire begins.