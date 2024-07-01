Fireworks explode over Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Utah locals will know that there is a seemingly endless list of things to do in the state for the Fourth of July. Sunny weather and local festivities entice thousands of Utah natives and visitors every year with fireworks, food and festivities.

If you haven’t decided on holiday plans yet, here are some things you should know about several of the most popular Independence Day celebrations in Utah.

Fourth of July celebrations in Utah

Stadium of Fire : This year, the Jonas Brothers will perform at Provo’s Stadium Fire event as part of America’s Freedom Festival.

: This year, the Jonas Brothers will perform at Provo’s Stadium Fire event as part of America’s Freedom Festival. According to Freedom Festival, “guests will not only enjoy incredible music and patriotism, but also the nation’s largest stadium fireworks spectacle, a thrilling flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, the exciting arrival of the Rockwell Uncommon Skydive Team and rousing tributes to military and civilian heroes.”

Celebration at the Gateway : From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., come and celebrate the holiday at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

: From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., come and celebrate the holiday at the Gateway in Salt Lake City. According to the Gateway website, visitors can enjoy face painting, yard games and karaoke with fireworks to end the evening.

Celebration at Thanksgiving Poin t: At this freedom celebration, guests can watch a firework display in sync with popular country and rock music. Find more details on their website.

t: At this freedom celebration, guests can watch a firework display in sync with popular country and rock music. Find more details on their website. Sandy 4th of July Celebration : According to Sandy City, participants can enjoy a broad variety of activities throughout the day, including a flag-raising and national anthem, a 5k, a youth craft fair, a spikeball tournament, food and vendor booths and a parade.

: According to Sandy City, participants can enjoy a broad variety of activities throughout the day, including a flag-raising and national anthem, a 5k, a youth craft fair, a spikeball tournament, food and vendor booths and a parade. Salt Lake Bees Baseball Game : Buy tickets to a fourth of July baseball game in Salt Lake City.

: Buy tickets to a fourth of July baseball game in Salt Lake City. Celebration at Brian Head : Hoping to spend more time outdoors? Consider going up to Brian Head Resort to celebrate the holiday.

: Hoping to spend more time outdoors? Consider going up to Brian Head Resort to celebrate the holiday. The resort will have live music, a fireworks display and a hot dog eating contest.

In addition to these celebrations, most other cities in Utah have local parades, firework displays and memorials to commemorate Independence Day.

Related The 20 best movies to watch on the Fourth of July

Things to do during Independence Day week

Other than events celebrated on the national holiday, there are several festivals and week-long activities you can get involved in: