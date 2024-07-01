Red, white & blue doughnuts Krispy Kreme doughnuts are pictured. Every Tuesday during the month of July, Krispy Kreme rewards members can get a free specialty doughnut with any purchase.

In honor of “Free-dom” Krispy Kreme is celebrating with free doughnuts all month long.

Every Tuesday during the month of July, Krispy Kreme rewards members can get a free specialty doughnut with any purchase, per Krispy Kreme. The free doughnut deal will be available on the following Tuesdays: July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

On every Friday this month, Krispy Kreme rewards members can order a free iced coffee of any size with any purchase. The free iced coffee deal will be available on the following Fridays: July 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Additionally, any customer who goes to Krispy Kreme dressed in red, white and blue on the Fourth of July will be offered a free original glazed doughnut — no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s current line of specialty doughnuts — Star Spangled Banner doughnuts — are a Fourth of July theme.

“From backyard barbeques with family, friends and neighbors to lined sidewalks at neighborhood parades, our Star Spangled Sweetness doughnuts make celebrating our Independence Day sweeter than ever,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, per a press release.

Freedom Flag Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red icing and blue and gold sprinkles.

An original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red icing and blue and gold sprinkles. Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and cotton candy-flavored sugar and topped with red and white buttercream.

An original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and cotton candy-flavored sugar and topped with red and white buttercream. Firework Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme, dipped in red icing and topped with a sugar candy rocket.

Krispy Kreme’s Star Spangled Banner doughnuts are now available for a limited time.