On July 9, McDonald’s will roll out a new, limited-time-only dipping sauce, per KTLA 5.

Special Grade Garlic Sauce is inspired by Black Garlic Sauce, a menu item Japanese locations of McDonald’s have already sold for a while. American customers no longer need to feel left out — and the new sauce comes with a special deal.

Ordering it via the McDonald’s app will net you a free 30-day trial of Crunchyroll, the leading streaming service for anime and manga.

What is the Special Grade Garlic Sauce?

Special Grade Garlic Sauce features a blend of garlic and soy sauce with “slight tangy sweetness,” according to USA Today.

It will also comes with eight different packaging options. Each will showcase a character from the popular anime “Jujutsu Kaisen.” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” two seasons and one movie of which are available on Crunchyroll, tells the story of mild-mannered high school student Yuji Itadori, who carries a dark secret, per IMDb.

After accidentally sharing his body with an evil spirit, he becomes extraordinarily strong and must learn to navigate a world of magic and monsters with his newfound powers.

Fans of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will notice Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, among other characters, on sauce labels, according to USA Today.

To access the Special Grade Garlic Sauce, customers must place their order via the McDonald’s app. You can either get it free with a McNuggets order or include it with another meal for an additional fee, per KTLA 5.

What is Crunchyroll, and why is McDonald’s partnering with it?

Crunchyroll, the streaming giant known for its vast library of anime and manga content, has teamed up with McDonald’s for this promotion. Ordering Special Grade Garlic Sauce will net you a monthlong free trial with Crunchyroll.

Additionally, Crunchyroll subscribers who order McNuggets through the McDonald’s app will receive the Special Grade Garlic Sauce for free, according to Fox Business.

This collaboration isn’t out of the blue. McDonald’s has made a number of moves to engage with the anime community, which has seen significant growth in the U.S. in recent years.

Earlier, well-received efforts include McDonald’s own anime short films and the “WcDonald’s” initiative. The latter includes the temporary renaming of some products and locations to “WcDonald’s” — a nod by some products and locations to the fictional fast-food chain that many anime and manga shows depict in place of McDonald’s.