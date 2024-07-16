Shannen Doherty attends the G-Star Fall 2010 collection, in New York, on Feb. 16, 2010. Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53.

Shannen Doherty, the actress best known for her roles in “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on July 13 at the age of 53, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Leslie Sloane, Doherty’s publicist, told Today, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” Sloane added. “The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

In a statement to People, Doherty’s mother, Rosa Doherty, expressed her gratitude for the support received during this difficult time.

“She is my beautiful girl and my heart,” Rosa said. “Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative.”

In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" on We TV during the AMC Network's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53. | Danny Moloshok

Shannen Doherty’s battle with cancer

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which had spread to one lymph node, according to Today.

After going into remission in 2017, the cancer returned in 2020 as Stage 4, metastasizing to her bones and brain. In 2023, Doherty shared a video on Instagram of her undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she said in the post. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore.”

“This is what cancer can look like,” she added.

A legacy of strength and resilience

Doherty had often credited her mother for instilling in her the strength to persevere through her cancer battle. When she was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm with a low chance of survival but overcame the odds, per People.

“I come from a woman who was determined,” Doherty told People in 2023. “She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, ‘You don’t give up. You just have to work hard at it.’”

“I think I was always a fighter,” she continued. “I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to.”

Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, Doherty’s oncologist and friend, praised her positive outlook and determination in an interview with People.

“In her mind, she was not wanting to consider any other alternative than ‘we were beating this and we were engaged in life,’” Piro said. “We didn’t really talk about what that meant in terms of additional time for her because that just wasn’t how she operated.”

“She wanted to live every day, not as if it were her last day, but as if it were the beginning of a whole another chapter for her,” he added.

Despite the hope for improvement, Piro revealed that Doherty’s health declined in the final weeks of her life.

“We continued to fight while putting in more support and we just kept loving and hoping and supporting,” he said.