As the summer continues, some families and students might be thinking ahead for the new school year. Because schooling, supplies and extracurriculars can be expensive, finding ways to save on simple things — like groceries — may come in handy.

According to The Associated Press, grocery prices are still high in comparison to a few years ago. Luckily, there are ways to save money on groceries — while still getting what you need.

Groceries prices in 2024

Despite a slight decrease in inflation, the cost of groceries is still high. “Prices are still high — up 21% on average since inflation started to surge more than three years ago,” per The Associated Press.

According to Business Insider, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has recommended a $976.60 monthly budget for a family of four and a $1,585.20 for a “liberal budget,” as of March 2024. Groceries can be hard to save money on.

Food is a necessity, which means that while you could choose to avoid spending money on extra appliances or jewelry, groceries are nonnegotiable. While inflation may not be something you can control, smart spending is something you can take advantage of.

How to save money on groceries

According to The New York Times, there are several ways to cut food costs. Here are a few ideas: