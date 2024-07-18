As the summer continues, some families and students might be thinking ahead for the new school year. Because schooling, supplies and extracurriculars can be expensive, finding ways to save on simple things — like groceries — may come in handy.
According to The Associated Press, grocery prices are still high in comparison to a few years ago. Luckily, there are ways to save money on groceries — while still getting what you need.
Groceries prices in 2024
Despite a slight decrease in inflation, the cost of groceries is still high. “Prices are still high — up 21% on average since inflation started to surge more than three years ago,” per The Associated Press.
According to Business Insider, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has recommended a $976.60 monthly budget for a family of four and a $1,585.20 for a “liberal budget,” as of March 2024. Groceries can be hard to save money on.
Food is a necessity, which means that while you could choose to avoid spending money on extra appliances or jewelry, groceries are nonnegotiable. While inflation may not be something you can control, smart spending is something you can take advantage of.
How to save money on groceries
According to The New York Times, there are several ways to cut food costs. Here are a few ideas:
- Cook at home. Making your meals at home is a healthier and cheaper alternative to eating out or getting takeout. The New York Times suggests keeping ingredients for easy meals on hand, such as dough for homemade pizza, frozen vegetables for stir-fry or cheese and tortillas for quesadillas.
- Consume smaller amounts of meat. Meat can be expensive, so consider opting for tofu or eggs a couple of times a week instead.
- Don’t waste food. Rather than waste money on food you don’t use, store food correctly and stay mindful about what ingredients and meals you have. If you need to check the expiration date on what’s in your fridge or pantry, do so.
- Stock up on coupons. Rather than bring in lists of coupons, you can keep them on your phone or mobile device. Many grocery stores offer apps you can download to snag deals and earn points, which could save you money.
- Eat less snacks. Focus on meals instead. Take small steps now to avoid spending so much money on snack items.
- Plan ahead. Get to know your grocery store, what prices are like and what you typically buy. Plan beforehand what you will cook throughout the week and make a list of items you need. If you are on a particularly tight budget, decide how much you will spend on groceries before you go.
- Understand your spending patterns. The New York Times recommended some time to reflect on spending habits. You could create a spreadsheet, use an app or download a budgeting app. If you prefer, you can also use a notebook or receipts to document how you spend.