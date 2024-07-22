Lori Dalton rushes her dogs, Leo and Cooper, into her car moments after being notified to evacuate by Salt Lake City firefighters because of the encroaching flames from a wildfire burning around Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Utah is grappling with a surge in wildfires, posing significant safety concerns for residents.

According to Utah Fire Info, the state has seen 596 wildfires this year, scorching a total of 40,416 acres.

A recent wildfire, the Sandhurst Fire on Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, discovered Saturday, prompted an evacuation order for local residents. The order was lifted after officials determined the fire was not at risk of spreading into the community, per KSL.com.

“After strong efforts by firefighting resources on the Sandhurst Fire, containment has been reached on the southern perimeter,” Salt Lake police said in a statement, per KSL.com. “Fire managers feel confident the fire will not progress further towards the community. Therefore, they have recommended lifting the evacuations for the fire.”

The statement continued, “The Sandhurst Fire incident command team is requesting residents, once returned, to remain prepared to evacuate, if needed.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers wildfires pose and the importance of emergency preparedness.

Prepare your home for a wildfire

According to National Interagency Fire Center, wildfires spread to homes through embers or small flames. Homeowners can take several precautions to reduce the risk of wildfires affecting their properties.

According to KSL-TV, studies show that around 80% of homes lost to wildfires could have been saved with proper precautions.

Capt. Tom Simons, the deputy emergency manager for Salt Lake City Fire, advises homeowners to create a safe zone around their homes.

“A home that has really good, defensible space makes it a whole lot easier for us to move that fire past that home without any danger,” he told KSL-TV.

Creating a defensible space involves clearing vegetation, trimming trees, cleaning gutters and removing other flammable materials.

Per National Interagency Fire Center, “The roof and exterior structure of your dwelling should be constructed of non-combustible or fire-resistant materials such as fire-resistant roofing materials, tile, slate, sheet iron, aluminum, brick, or stone.”

Additionally, “highly combustible materials should be treated with fire retardant chemicals.”

Have an emergency kit ready for evacuation

Preparing an emergency kit is another crucial step. The American Red Cross advises having two types of kits: a three-day kit and a two-week kit.

These should contain essential items like water, nonperishable food, medications, important documents and clothing. Additional supplies include personal hygiene items, first aid supplies and flashlights.

A Salt Lake City firefighter tells a local resident to evacuate while the flames from a wildfire burning around Ensign peak grow closer to his home on Twickenham Drive in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

There are a variety of premade kits that can be purchased online or at stores that have dehydrated foods with long shelf lives, such as Readywise emergency food buckets available at Costco.

Additionally, devise a plan with everyone in the household about what to do and where to go in an emergency.

Stay informed and learn emergency skills

Staying informed is vital. Keep up to date with local news, weather alerts and fire warnings.

Sign up for alerts through the Federal Emergency Management Agency app, which provides real-time notifications from the National Weather Service. Also, pay attention to the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert.

The American Red Cross advises learning emergency skills like first aid and CPR, and participating in community fire safety programs and drills.

First aid and CPR classes can be found through the American Red Cross.