People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Chick-fil-A is currently testing several potential new menu items, including classic french fries, onion rings and pizza topped with chicken nuggets and pickles.

The fast-food chain tests new menu items at Little Blue Menu, a test restaurant located in College Park, Maryland.

“Little Blue Menu is an innovation kitchen brand created by Chick-fil-A, inspired by the founder of Chick-fil-A’s first restaurant established in 1946, where he tested different menu items and presented them on a blue menu,” per the Chick-fil-A site. “Through Little Blue Menu, guests can order Chick-fil-A favorites alongside soon-to-be favorites like wings, burgers, and whatever we cook up next.”

What new menu items is Chick-fil-A testing?

According to the Little Blue Menu Instagram page, several potential new menu items are currently being tested.

Here are several of the items being tested as seen on the Little Blue Menu Instagram page:

Sweet potato tater tots

Onion rings

Traditional french fries

Brussel sprouts

On-the-bone wings

Hamburgers

Pizza

Chicken tortilla soup

Cinnamon rolls

Lemon bars

New dipping sauce flavors

Chick-fil-A testing several pizza flavors

Chick-fil-A is currently several pizza flavors to potentially add to menus nationwide, the fast-food restaurant announced in a press release.

“As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them,” Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary lead developer, said per a press release. “We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite.”

Here are the six pizza flavors Chick-fil-A is testing out: