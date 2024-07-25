A Southwest Airlines airliner lifts off at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Southwest Airlines has announced plans to get rid of its original open-seating policy, replacing it with assigned and premium seating.

Southwest Airlines has announced plans to get rid of its original open-seating policy, replacing it with assigned and premium seating.

This decision breaks a 50-year tradition, according to The Associated Press. The airline announced Thursday morning that passengers will receive assigned seating — a plan that is practiced among other big airlines.

The end of Southwest’s open seating

“The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest Customers, and 86% of potential Customers, prefer an assigned seat,” said a Southwest media release. “When a Customer elects to stop flying with Southwest and chooses a competitor, open seating is cited as the number one reason for the change.

“By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future Customers.”

The change, according to The New York Times, comes during a period of other airline innovations for easier boarding, such as United Airlines updating its boarding process to allow passengers in window and exit row seats to board before those in middle and aisle seats.

In light of challenges Southwest faced — particularly a lack of growth and delayed Boeing deliveries — the airline conducted extensive research, including over 8 million “simulation-based boarding trials,” per The New York Times. Both the trials as well as customer feedback reportedly contributed to Southwest’s decision to change its seating policy.

According to CNN, Southwest reported a “51% drop in adjusted profit to $370 million.” Other airlines are also struggling with profit losses due to high fuel costs and labor expenses.

“Moving to assigned seating and offering premium legroom options will be a transformational change that cuts across almost all aspects of the Company,” said President, CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board Bob Jordan, per Southwest’s media release.

“Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice — at the right time — for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders,” he continued. “We are excited to incorporate Customer and Employee feedback to design a unique experience that only Southwest can deliver.”

In addition to assigned and premium seating, Southwest announced that it will be adding red-eye flights.

The first “overnight flights” will reportedly happen in February of next year in “five initial nonstop markets: Las Vegas to Baltimore and Orlando; Los Angeles to Baltimore and Nashville; and Phoenix to Baltimore.”

Additional red-eye flights are expected to follow as part of Southwest’s plan to improve efficiency.

A passanger walks to their seat aboard a SouthWest Airlines 737 Max 8 airplane, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. | Mike Stewart

Southwest’s new assigned seating policy

Southwest Airlines’ current seating policy is open, meaning that passengers can pick any seat they’d like once they board.

But not only will the new assigned seating policy make Southwest’s boarding process similar to other conventional airlines like United Airlines and American Airlines, the airline will also be offering seats with more legroom, per The New York Times, with a third of the seats offering extended room.

Reactions to the news seem to be mixed, but most loyal Southwest customers seem to be unhappy. CBS News posted a video on YouTube about the change in seating, revealing that some flyers found nothing wrong with Southwest’s open seating system.

Others who commented on the video felt differently. “Free for all seating was fine back then,” said one user. “Now with flights being packed like crazy and people jumping over eachother for the best seat I’m fine with having a seat be assigned.”

One individual said: “Thats the main reason we loved SouthWest because of open seating. I ONLY like seating in the aisle seat! That’s crazy!”

“Assigned seating is just the way it is,” commented another user. “Call it evolution or whatever really but assigned seating is easier for airlines and enables for a larger profit for those wanting to pay for a specific seat. This practice has been going on for a while now.”